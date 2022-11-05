 Briefcase: Law firm announces new hires - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Law firm announces new hires

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Modrall Sperling has announced three new hires:

Abby Bannon-Schneebeck has been hired at Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney. Bannon-Schneebeck focuses on employment matters, personal injury claims, product liability cases and commercial disputes. A native New Mexican, she received her bachelor’s degree at Trinity University, where she graduated magna cum laude.  While attending law school at the University of New Mexico, Bannon-Schneebeck became a member of the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association and the Women’s Law Caucus. She also received the Roehl Mock Trial Award and graduated cum laude. She worked at a variety of local firms and on the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, assisting in drafting and passing the New Mexico Civil Rights Act.

Chandler Farnworth has been hired at Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney. Farnworth assists clients on a range of renewable energy project challenges, state and federal environmental permitting, water rights and water quality issues, and adjudicatory, rulemaking and legislative matters. Before joining Modrall Sperling, Farnworth served as a judicial clerk for Judge J. Miles Hanisee of the New Mexico Court of Appeals. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and her Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law. While in law school, she was twice published as a member of the Tulane Environmental Law Journal and served as president of Tulane Women in Law. She also gained experience as a student attorney in the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic.

Jeremy Nickell has been hired at Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney. Nickell focuses on matters involving real estate, tax, commercial transactions and creditor’s rights. Nickell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico, graduating summa cum laude, and his Juris Doctor from SMU Dedman School of Law, graduating magna cum laude. Prior to attending law school, Nickell worked at Sandia National Laboratories as a financial analyst and international policy specialist. While in law school, he served as the Air Law Symposium Managing Editor for the SMU Law Review Association. He gained experience as a judicial intern for Judge Brenda Rhoades, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Eastern District of Texas, and as an extern for the Federal Trade Commission’s Southwest Regional office in Dallas.

