Ben Perich has been named senior vice president and principal at Colliers New Mexico-El Paso. Perich is a broker who specializes in the retail and investment sales market.

He has been named a Colliers Leading Advisor and CoStar Power Broker numerous times and joined Colliers Million Dollar Club in 2020. After finishing his finance degree at Texas Tech University, Perich originally joined Grubb & Ellis – New Mexico in 2008 prior to the company rebranding as Colliers in 2013.