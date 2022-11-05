 Briefcase: Credit union announces chief diversity and impact officer role - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Credit union announces chief diversity and impact officer role

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Barbara BJ Jones

Barbara “BJ” Jones has been promoted to the newly created position of chief diversity & impact officer at Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union.

Jones was previously senior vice president of organizational effectiveness at SLFCU. She joined the credit union in 2014 after a successful career in human resources, organizational development and project management with Sandia National Laboratories. She graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in medical microbiology and master’s degree in business administration.

