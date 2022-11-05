The ultimate long shot: Cleveland captures 5A boys soccer crown

RIO RANCHO — Cleveland’s Brayan Ramirez hammered the opening kickoff of the second half 60-plus yards into the back of the net Saturday, providing the impetus for yet another upset for the Cinderella Storm in the Class 5A boys state soccer championships.

This time No. 2 Centennial (20-2-1) was the victim in a 2-0 loss.

It completed an unlikely scenario for the 12th-seeded Storm (13-6-5), who snuck into the tournament as the final team, then went on the road to beat No. 5 Albuquerque High, No. 4 Hobbs and No. 1 Volcano Vista before finally returning to their home turf for the championship match against the No. 2 Hawks (20-2-1).

After a scoreless opening half in which neither side gained much of an advantage, Ramirez turned the tide of the match in a hurry.

“I saw the keeper off his line,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, I did the same thing (against Sandia) so I thought I might as well give it a go. There’s nothing to lose at this point.”

Although he had done it previously, Ramirez said it’s not a play he practices.

“I just hit the ball and was hoping it would hit somewhere near the goal,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.

Instead, it didn’t come to rest until slamming into the twine.

“Whenever we see the keeper is way too far out of position, why not? Why not?” Storm coach Shaun Gill asked. “Brayan is a smart enough player and good enough and that’s what he did and he just put the ball in the back of the net.”

Like the previous upsets, Cleveland had lost to Centennial earlier in the season.

“We were up and down a lot but these past few games, every team that we beat had beat us, so redemption games,” Ramirez said. “And playing for a win because we didn’t have anything to lose.”

Ramirez took a seat in the 58th minute after picking up a second caution card, leaving Cleveland down a man.

But that didn’t curtail the Storm as Justin Cantrell finished off a Domonic Aguilar cross in the 63rd minute to pad the cushion.

Making the Storm’s success even more remarkable, the team entered the summer lacking a goalkeeper. So sophomore Joaquin Armijo volunteered for the position.

“He’s a field player that we had to throw into goal just out of necessity,” Gill said. “He has owned that position. Best keeper in the state as far as I’m concerned.”

Armijo, who had eight saves on the game, credited his goalkeeper coach, Andrew Hinkle, with helping him make the transition.

“He’s the one that was with me at summer workouts,” Armijo said. “All the drills he did with me, he’s the reason I’m here right now. I put in the work and effort and he told me what to do And we won a state championship because of it.”

No. 12 CLEVELAND 2, No. 1 CENTENNIAL 0

Cleveland 0 2- -2

Centennial 0 0- -0

Scoring: Cl, 41st, Brayan Ramirez (unassisted); Cl, 63rd, Justin Cantrell (Dominic Aguilar). Shots on goal: Cl 5; Ce 8. CKs: Cl 2; 1. Saves: Cl, Joaquin Armijio 8; Ce, Manuel Melendez 3.

