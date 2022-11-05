Prep football roundup: Behavior gets ugly in Los Lunas win over Cibola

To say things were a bit unusual for the Los Lunas Tigers in their first 6A playoff game might be an understatement.

The defending 5A champions, who jumped up to Class 6A this year, disposed of Cibola (6-5), 31-14, in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Community Stadium.

But it wasn’t your typical high school football game. Especially from the Cougars sideline.

The Los Lunas win was overshadowed by a barrage of flags in the second half. Nearly every play after the half saw a penalty.

The game was called with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, after Cibola guard Jeremiah Davis jumped onto the back of a Los Lunas defender and appeared to try to choke him.

Davis was ejected and escorted back to the Cibola locker room by coaches.

Referees met with head coaches Chris Alarid (Cibola) and Greg Henington (Los Lunas) at midfield when the decision was made to run the clock and let time expire.

There was no postgame handshake and Los Lunas headed straight for its locker room.

Henington said the game got out of hand and there was some animosity from the last time Cibola and Los Lunas squared off.

“You get a bunch of teenagers together, especially after what happened last game,” Henington said. “It was already in their head to respond from some of the shenanigans from the first game. We shouldn’t have been doing anything like that, but I thought our guys handled it pretty well.”

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Cibola’s Jacob Salgado was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

As for actual play in the game, Los Lunas and quarterback Paul Cieremans had a 14-point lead over the Cougars before the Cibola offense ever saw the field in the first quarter.

That’s thanks to a surprise onside kick by the Tigers, which they recovered with 6:58 to go in the opening quarter.

Cieremans said the onside kick call by Henington was a great one, especially after the Tigers recovered one in their season finale.

“You know you’re getting the ball back in your hands,” Cieremans said. “You get another opportunity to go down the field and put some more points on the board.”

After Cibola was able to tie the game in the second quarter at 14, the Cougars found themselves with the ball and an opportunity to take the lead, but Cibola’s Daniel Benham was intercepted.

It was one of two interceptions thrown by Benham.

Cibola was without senior quarterback Aden Chavez, who suffered an ankle injury midway through the season. The Cougars had a 6-0 record until Chavez’s injury and didn’t win a game without him to finish the season.

As the ninth seed, Los Lunas will advance to play No. 1-seeded Cleveland in Rio Rancho next Saturday in the quarterfinals.

“It’s gonna be tough as hell. Everyone knows what Cleveland is and we know what we’re getting into. We’re gonna have to fight our butt off,” Henington said.

— Ryan Tomari

ELSEWHERE: Charles Lopez-Burton scored a pair of touchdowns, and Ricky Henderson scored on a 50-yard screen pass, as No. 8 seed Valley routed No. 9 Miyamura 30-6 on Saturday afternoon at Milne Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Vikings (8-3) will play at No. 1 seed Artesia nex in the quarterfinals at Bulldog Bowl. That game is 1 p.m. this coming Saturday.

Marquelle Jackson caught a TD pass in the victory for Valley.

In 5A, Gadsden, the 10 seed, won 44-21 at No. 7 Los Alamos as the Panthers (5-6) — in their first playoff game in 50 years — advanced to play at No. 2 Roswell in the quarterfinals.

Hope Christian, the 12 seed in Class 3A, fell 19-13 at No. 5 Thoreau.

The Journal’s James Yodice contributed to this report.

