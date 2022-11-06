 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34 - Albuquerque Journal

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

LOS ANGELES — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, a desert city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter. Authorities later said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997 — the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000’s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which produced hit singles including the title song and “I Want Candy.” His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including “Lizzie McGuire.” He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series “House of Carters” in 2006.

Carter made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo in the musical “Seussical.” In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was featured on the Food Network cooking show “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” in 2012.

In 2017, Carter opened up about his substance abuse on an episode of “The Doctors.” He was in rehab that same year after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. He checked himself in for treatment on a few occasions in an effort to regain custody of his son Prince.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

___

Rancilio reported from Detroit. Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.

Home » Entertainment » Most Recent Entertainment News » Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Most Recent Entertainment News
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began ... Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at ...
2
Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
At just 28, rapper Takeoff had ... At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos -- along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member ...
3
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing
Most Recent Entertainment News
Police said they have few leads ... Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, ...
4
Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark ...
More News
Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found ... Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to ...
5
'Black Adam' takes top spot at box office again
Most Recent Entertainment News
' Black Adam,' the Dwayne Johnson-fronted ... ' Black Adam,' the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in ...
6
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ... Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of ...
7
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Most Recent Entertainment News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have ... Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles ...
8
Call of Duty's latest battle is between Microsoft and ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Hunting down your enemies on the ... Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part ...
9
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Most Recent Biz News
Adidas ended a partnership that helped ... Adidas ended a partnership that helped make the artist formerly known as Kanye West a billionaire and lent the German sportswear an edgy appeal, ...