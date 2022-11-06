 Class 4A soccer: Hope girls cap perfect season with perfect performance - Albuquerque Journal

Class 4A soccer: Hope girls cap perfect season with perfect performance

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

Hope Christian junior Jaime Landavazo (15) and freshman Hailey Sanchez (19) embrace after their team’s 5-0 4A championship win over St. Pius. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The Hope Christian girls soccer team capped off the 2022 season with a performance to match its perfect record.

The top-seeded Huskies (23-0) were nearly flawless in claiming their second consecutive blue trophy, as they rolled to 5-0 victory over third-seeded St. Pius (14-5) in the Class 4A championship game at Cleveland High School on Saturday afternoon.

It might even be enough to please a group that, according to coach Amy Fankam, its typically its own worst critic.

Hope Christian junior Savanah Sanchez (12) reacts after scoring a goal. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

“That’s really how the girls have been this year, is it’s never been good enough for them,” Fankam said. “I think that’s what’s so wonderful and that’s how you get performances like this in a final against a good St. Pius team. Nothing’s ever good enough for them. I think today they’ll actually finally slow down and enjoy that win because it was very, very good.”

The Huskies set the tone when an Ashlyn Salas pass set up Savanah Sanchez for a one-on-one opportunity that she converted for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Sanchez returned the favor shortly thereafter, assisting on a Salas goal for a 2-0 advantage in the 22nd minute. A third goal came on a free kick by Jaime Landavazo from about 25 yards out, and it was essentially academic from there.

Hope remained on the attack until the final whistle, with consistent possession and accurate passing throughout. The final margin could have been worse, as Hope outshot St. Pius 21-1.

“I think we did really good combining and finding each other all game,” Salas said.

It was the third straight meeting between the Huskies and Sartans in the Class 4A final, with the latest edition being the most lopsided on the heels of a pair of one-goal games the previous two seasons.

“I’m extremely excited and happy right now that we got to close on a win and finish up strong,” Salas said. “I’m can’t ask for anything more from my team.”

The Huskies will enter 2023 with most of its championship roster intact: Salas, Campbell Pacheco and Samantha Romero are the only three seniors on the team.

“We do have a ton returning and that’s always exciting,” Fankam said. “Big shoes to fill. The seniors set some pretty lofty expectations for the rest of these kids.”

NO. 1 HOPE CHRISTIAN 5, NO. 3 ST. PIUS 0

St. Pius 0 0—0

Hope Christian 3 2—5

Scoring: H, 12th Savanah Sanchez (Ashlyn Salas); H, 22nd Salas (Sanchez); H, 32nd Jaime Landavazo; H, 46th Sanchez (Zylee Dominguez) H, 75th Bryson Fankam (Sanchez). Shots: H 21; SP 1. Saves: SP 6; H 2. Corner Kicks: SP 0; H 3.

