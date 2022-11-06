 Behind the Mask pits chefs in competition to raise money for mental health awareness - Albuquerque Journal

Behind the Mask pits chefs in competition to raise money for mental health awareness

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Kathy Delgado and Mike White are the driving force behind the event, “Behind the Mask,” which raises money for mental health awareness. (Courtesy of Kathy Delgado)

Mike White and Kathy Delgado know taking care of mental health is important on a daily basis.

This is why the pair have teamed up once again for the Behind the Mask gala, which is a fundraising event to raise awareness about mental health.

The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Ballroom A. Tickets and more information can be found at behindthemaskabq.com.

The impetus behind the event happened last year when Delgado woke up one day and wanted to create an event that raised money for local nonprofits who work with mental health awareness.

“I put feelers out and a friend of mine knew Mike and how he hosts the 505 Food Fights,” Delgado says. “We decided to put chefs competing against each other and it was a hit. Everyone felt like they were involved.”

White is the chef and owner of High Point Grill & Taproom on Albuquerque’s West Side.

This year, the pair decided to keep with the winning formula.

Delgado says this year’s event will be featured with tapas, desserts and culinary entertainment. Formal attire is required.

“We have plenty of chefs competing,” White says. “They all wanted to have a chance to help out for a good cause.”

There will be music by Crestline, guest speakers, as well as a silent auction that includes private chef dinners.

Delgado says there will be an opportunity for guests to be able to donate instead of participating in the silent auctions.

The proceeds raised go to two NM nonprofits.

Capeless Heroes Foundation, which supports and helps meet the needs of first responders, veterans, and frontline workers and Breaking The Silence New Mexico, which supports and educates children grades 4-12 about mental health and suicide prevention.

White always wants to build awareness when it’s concerning mental health.

He says, oftentimes, people deal with it silently because they don’t know there’s help out there.

“I’ve had my own battles with mental health,” he says. “It takes work to feel better and learn ways to help keep it at bay.”

BEHIND THE MASK
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
WHERE: Albuquerque Convention Center, Ballroom A, 401 Second St. NW
INFORMATION: Tickets at behindthemaskabq.com
