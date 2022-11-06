4A boys soccer: Lovington outlasts Hope to earn long-awaited title

RIO RANCHO – After losing two of three in an early-season tournament, Lovington looked nothing like the team that appeared in back-to-back state finals.

“As a coaching staff, we came back (to Lovington) with our tails between our legs,” said Lovington head coach Reyes Marquez. “We were trying to figure out how we went 1-2 for a team that’s been to the state championship game back-to-back. I know we lost eight seniors, but we felt we had a good core. So, we kept grinding and grinding week in and week out.”

That season-long grind came to a joyous end as the Wildcats captured the program’s first-ever boys’ soccer state title edging Hope Christian in the 4A boys’ final on Saturday night, 2-1, at Cleveland High School.

“I was looking left and right (after the game), just to make sure the monkey was off our backs,” Marquez said after the victory.

One way or the other, the third time would be the charm for the Wildcats (20-2-1) or Hope Christian, which was bidding for its first state title — and sixth overall — since 2017.

While the Wildcats were in the state finals a third straight year, Hope Christian was facing Lovington for a third straight year in the playoffs. The previous two years, the Huskies (18-5-1) were knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals by the Wildcats.

Those games ended in tight one-goal finals, but this one looked like it might end in a runaway.

In the 27th minute, Lovington senior defender, Lucas Contreras, delivered the game’s opening goal on a 40-yard direct kick from the middle of the field. Contreras’ lofted boot arced just over the hands of Hope Christian goalie Cody Guggino for the unlikely tally.

The opportunities didn’t come often for Lovington, but the top seed made the most out of a scramble and deflection 10 minutes later.

A loose ball in the penalty box area found the foot of Lovington’s Dylan Gallegos, who connected with the net in the 37th minute, giving his team a two-goal lead heading into the intermission.

“We dug a hole for ourselves in the first half,” said Hope Christian coach Steve Kokulis. “We came out strong in the second half and applied a lot of pressure, but it was too little, too late.”

Hope Christian’s Tyler Burks polished off a close-range goal after a scramble deep in the penalty area in the 71st minute.

The Hope Christian pressure continued into the final moments, and Marquez also saw multiple starters fall due to injury.

Still, the Wildcats’ defense, which gave up less than one goal a game this season, held up.

“We’re not a Cinderella story and we’re not a one-and-done team,” Marquez said. “We want to be repetitive, and we hit some bumps in the road along the way…we dropped the first two finals, but finally we were rewarded.”

No. 1 LOVINGTON 2, No. 6 HOPE CHRISTIAN 1

Hope Christian 0-1 — 1

Lovington 2-0 — 2

Scoring: L, 27th, Lucas Contreras. L, 37th, Dylan Gallegos. HC, 71st, Tyler Burks. Shots: HC 4, L 3. Corner kicks: HC 5, L 4. Saves: HC Cody Guggino 1, L, Omar Mendoza 3. Records: HC 18-5-1, L, 20-2-1.