Lobo Football Extra

In postgame remarks after his New Mexico Lobos’ 27-10 loss at Utah State on Saturday, UNM coach Danny Gonzales talked a lot about the wind.

On one hand, that’s understandable. When the wind is blowing in one team’s face for three of four quarters, you start to wonder if somebody up there doesn’t like that particular team.

Just how much that treacherous, shifting wind had to do with the outcome, though, isn’t clear.

True, the Lobos (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) scored their only touchdown in the second quarter, with the wind at their back. But all 74 yards of that touchdown drive, including Nate Jones’ 24-yard scoring run, came on the ground.

In the first quarter, Lobos kicker Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 31-yard field goal — set up by a pass of 18 yards to Luke Wysong from quarterback Justin Holaday — into the wind. It was Holaday’s longest completion of the day. There’s no question, though, that throughout, Holaday — who had some productive runs — was affected by the wind in the passing game. What we don’t know, yet, is how effective he can be with no wind.

In the third quarter, a 15-yard personal-foul penalty on UNM linebacker Cody Moon negated what would have been a 3-and-out and would have forced Utah State to punt from its 9-yard line. Instead, with the wind, the Aggies drove 88 yards for a touchdown. Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas did have a 16-yard completion during the drive, but the big play was a 24-yard run, unaided by the wind, from the Aggies’ Robert Briggs.

Perhaps the wind’s greatest contribution to the Lobos’ loss came in the third quarter when Utah State punted from its own 8. Lobos true freshman Jer’Marius Lewis couldn’t catch the booming, with-the-wind punt over his shoulder. The Aggies recovered, and from there kicked a field goal to make the score 17-10.

Lewis was back to field the punt, Gonzales said, because Wysong was being looked at by the trainers for possible injury.

“I was surprised when I saw Jer’Marius out there,” Gonzales said. “… They said (on the sideline) that the trainer was looking at (Wysong), and he wasn’t available at that moment.”

In the fourth quarter, the wind shifted. It’s hard to say exactly when, but it’s possible Legas had the wind at his back when he completed passes of 28 and 11 yards on a drive that ended in a field goal — making the score 20-10. The wind was in the Lobos’ face, big time, the rest of the way.

“I thought the wind had a pretty big impact on the game,” Gonzales said. From a UNM standpoint, it certainly didn’t help.

THE TRIPLE I: Heath Ridenour, UNM’s interim offensive coordinator, said during the week that we’d see some new wrinkles from the Lobos against Utah State. There weren’t many, at least not to the casual observer.

There were, though, two variations of the Triple I formation.

The first featured two running backs behind the quarterback in the shotgun. “Pistol Power I,” is what CBS Sports Network analyst Randy Cross called it.

The Lobos showed it once in the first quarter, with quarterback Justin Holaday in the shotgun with two running backs behind him. That play was not productive.

But in the second quarter, on a 3rd and 2 from the Utah 24, Holaday went under center with two tight ends, Elijah McQueen and Connor Witthoft, lined up as fullbacks in front of Jones. Perhaps the play was intended just to get the 2 yards and a first down. Instead, touchdown. McQueen and Witthoft both got key blocks.

Later in the second quarter, on a second and 7 from the UNM 7, the Lobos went back to Cross’ “Pistol Power I.” Jones, the upback, ran for 10 yards and a first down.

In the third quarter, Jones’ 43-yard run came out of a more standard one-back formation. But Ridenour had Wysong motion right to left behind Holaday on the play, clearly influencing some of the Utah State defenders —the sort of “window dressing” Ridenour has been talking about.

The Lobos again used the Triple I with Holaday under center on the final play of the third quarter. The play gained only 2 yards, but was enough for a first down.

Rest assured that Air Force, UNM’s opponent next week at the Academy, will have seen all this and will be prepared for it. Note, also, that the Falcons’ run defense is better than Utah State’s.

Even so, Gonzales said, “You’re gonna continue to see a lot of more significantly different things, because obviously with just our base stuff we’re not good enough to just line up and out-physical or out-maul people.”

After that 43-yard run, the Lobos wound up punting from the Utah State 32. Yes, there’s that wind again. With the wind at their backs, a field goal would have been a possibility.

WHAT WAS HE THINKING? On Saturday’s opening kickoff, Wysong caught the ball about 4 yards deep in the end zone. As Wysong inched toward the goal line with the ball, teammate Chad Alexander gave him the stop sign. Wysong stopped a yard inside the end zone.

Then, however, a Utah State player (No. 20, but the Aggies have two No. 20s), thinking Wysong still might be coming out, charged him. Wysong reacted instinctively, took evasive action and stepped across the goal line with just one foot, then retreated back into the end zone.

Therefore, Lobos had to start their opening drive on their own 1-yard line, punted from their 9 into a strong wind, and Utah State scored on a 38-yard pass two plays later.

NOT SO SPECIAL: In addition to Wysong’s gaffe on the opening kickoff and Lewis’ muffed put, UNM’s special teams allowed a fake punt for a first down (which didn’t result in Utah State points) and a touchdown run on a fake field goal (which did).

“Special teams have been monstrous,” Cross said, “And every one of them has been monstrous against New Mexico.”

MOUNTAIN WEST SCOREBOARD:

Air Force 13, Army 7

BYU 31, Boise State 28

San Diego State 14, UNLV 10

San Jose State 28, Colorado State 16

Fresno State 55, Hawaii 13