 Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region - Albuquerque Journal

Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region

By Sam Mednick / Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attacks have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the region’s Ukrainian governor, said. Shelling killed one civilians and wounded three, he reported late Saturday.

“The destruction is daily, if not hourly,” Kyrylenko said in a state television interview.

Moscow-backed separatists controlled part of Donetsk for nearly eight years before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Protecting the separatists’ self-proclaimed republic there was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justifications for the invasion, and his troops have spent months trying to capture the entire province.

While Russia’s “greatest brutality” was focused in the Donetsk region, “constant fighting” continued elsewhere along the front line that stretches more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Russia’s launched four missiles and 19 airstrikes impacting more than 35 villages in seven regions, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the northeast to Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, according to the president’s office.

Russia has focused on striking energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. The capital, Kyiv, was scheduled to have hourly blackouts rotating Sunday in various parts of the city of some 3 million and the surrounding region,

Rolling blackouts also were planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, said in a Telegram post.

More positive news was the re-connection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s power grid, local media reported Sunday. Europe’s largest nuclear plant needs electricity to maintain vital cooling system, but it had been running on emergency diesel generators since Russian shelling severed its outside connections,

In the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, some 15,000 remaining residents were living under daily shelling and without water or power, according to local media. The city has been under attack for months, but the bombardment picked up after Russian forces experienced setbacks during Ukrainian counteroffensives in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In Kharkiv, officials are working to identify bodies found in mass graves after the Russians withdrew, Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office, said in an interview with local media.

DNA samples have been collected from 450 bodies discovered in a mass grave in the city of Izium, but the samples need to be matched with relatives and so far only 80 people have participated, he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an ...
AP Feeds
The Democratic Party's most powerful voices ... The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce ...
2
Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling
AP Feeds
Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday ... Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes ...
3
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Saturday was ... President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being 'cavalier' and 'divorced from ...
4
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not ...
AP Feeds
Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in ... Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and ...
5
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
AP Feeds
Mailers designed to look like official ... Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign ...
6
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers ...
AP Feeds
North Korea added to its recent ... North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States ...
7
Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden said Friday he ... President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling 'really good' about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago ...
8
AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
AP Feeds
A close ally of former President ... A close ally of former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before ...
9
Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban ...
AP Feeds
Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians ... Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said ...