Lobos reloaded with more than speed, finesse in mind

Outside their locker room in Viejas Arena on Jan. 31, losers to perennial Mountain West Conference championship contender San Diego State, the UNM Lobos were a beaten team.

And it was about much more than the lopsided 72-47 score still lit up on the videoboards in the arena.

The UNM Lobos knew that night, that despite their best efforts to lean heavily on speedy, high-scoring guard play and utilize as much smoke and mirrors as they could to mask roster deficiencies in the frontcourt, there was only so much the 2021-22 team could do against the elite teams in their conference.

“That’s a really good look at what a championship-caliber team really looks like — the physicality, the discipline, the chemistry,” Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins said that night in San Diego. “That’s where we’re trying to get to.”

Even with 10 games remaining in last season, Lobo coach Richard Pitino said he challenged his team in the locker room that night to work all offseason with that physical mismatch in mind.

Monday night in the Pit, as the curtain is officially raised on Year Two of Pitino’s tenure as UNM hosts Southern Utah at 7 p.m., the Lobos will still have plenty of firepower from its dynamic, lightning-quick guards led by returning all-Mountain West starters Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. But now we all get to see whether the offseason mission to rebrand the program into a tougher, physical team that can improve on a 243rd nationally-ranked defense is ready to take center stage.

“I just want to see a team that people fear playing,” Pitino said in the preseason. “I want to see a team that when a shot goes up, if you don’t block out, we’re going to make you pay. If you try to screen us you’re not going to screen us because we’re so tough, we’re so physical. We’re going to value the basketball. … I want to see a locker room full of guys that they want to win a championship. That’s why I came here.”

Last year’s Mountain West regular season and tournament champion, Boise State, was the biggest and most physical in the league. And San Diego State, ranked No. 19 in the country entering the season, is this year’s odds-on favorite with another tough, physical roster.

Those aren’t by accident.

In addition to the offseason weight room challenge to all returning players, the Lobo coaching staff went out and added two bulky, experienced frontcourt players — 6-8, 235-pound senior Josiah Allick and 6-8, 240-pound graduate transfer Morris Udeze — to join 7-foot sophomore center Sebastian Forsling to address some of that physical, back-end defense in the frontcourt.

“We’ve won here because we’ve always had great rim protectors, whether it was Skylar Spencer, the all-time shot block leader, or Nathan Manson, the Defensive Player of the Year,” said San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher. “They always seem to anchor our defense. So I think you need size and strength to anchor your defense. Because … guard play is so good now, they go by you, they get to the rim and you have to have someone there to protect the basket.

“I think the Lobos have tried to shore that up. They’ve tried to get bigger, stronger around the basket. And obviously, their guard plays as good as any in the conference. I think bigs are most important at the defensive end.”

But it’s not just about height. Physicality is a mindset that some say only comes with experience, which the Lobos lacked last season.

Allick and Udeze had 151 combined Division I games under their belts before stepping foot in Albuquerque.

“In the (transfer) portal, you get older players, “Nevada coach Steve Alford, the former Lobos coach, said in the preseason. “… and usually with the age comes a physicality to it.”

As for Udeze and Allick, the challenge now is to both provide that physicality in the frontcourt but do so without fouling, as both have done at higher rates in their past stops than they’ll be able to do at UNM and still anchor a frontcourt.

“That’s the player I’ve always been, kind of an aggressive player,” Udeze said last week. “… I feel like I’ve got to turn my aggressiveness down sometimes and just play smart and just know how valuable I am to this team.”

UP NEXT: The Lobos host Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Monday in the Pit.

