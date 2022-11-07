For the Lobos, a tale of wildly different halves

What we’ve got here, regarding the 2022 New Mexico Lobos, is a modified Hyde-and-Jekyll story.

Though the Lobos haven’t exactly been a terror in the first halves of their first nine games – hence the modification – they’ve been thoroughly Jekylled in the second halves. Hence their 2-7 record (0-5 Mountain West Conference) with three games remaining.

The numbers:

The Lobos actually have outscored the opposition, 94-73, in the first half (thanks largely to their 21-0 halftime lead over Maine in the season opener).

In the second half: Lobos 50, other guys 153.

The third quarter, in particular, has been beyond brutal: Opposition 77, UNM 16. The Lobos haven’t scored a third-quarter touchdown since the opener against Maine.

Saturday, after leading Utah State 10-7 at halftime, the Lobos lost the third quarter 10-0. The fourth quarter, too, by the same margin.

When asked about his team’s season-long third-quarter discrepancy, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said, “Obviously it’s a real thing (if) you look at the numbers.”

But, why?

In terms of specifics, every game is different. Saturday, Gonzales pointed to two factors: a vicious wind in the Lobos’ faces in the third quarter – it shifted in the fourth quarter, and was again in their faces – and a beyond-costly personal-foul penalty that negated a defensive three-and-out and kept alive an eventual Utah State touchdown drive.

“I thought there was a significant advantage (for Utah State having the wind at its backs),” he said. Regarding the personal-foul penalty, “If we would have gotten off the field (at the time), it could have been a completely different third quarter.”

Undoubtedly, one could pore through the third-quarter play-by-play from each UNM defeat and identify key plays and key misplays. It’s even easier, though, to identify a pattern.

And the pattern is this:

At halftime, opposing defenses adjust. The UNM offense, whether the problem be talent, experience, coaching or a combination, fails to re-adjust.

On defense, the normally stout Lobo defense wears down mentally and physically as the third and fourth quarters unfold.

So, what is the solution – or perhaps the better question, is there one?

After the Fresno State game, in which the Lobos were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter (the fourth quarter was 14-0), Gonzales said he and his staff had been trying to make the appropriate adjustments at halftime.

“It’s been a problem all year,” he said.

It continues to be.

TV TIDBITS: During the CBS Sports Network telecast of the Utah State game, play-by-play announcer John Sadak and analyst Randy Cross pointed out that, entering the game, UNM had fielded lineups including 47 different starters.

That’s the most, they said, in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision this season.

They also noted that UNM punter Aaron Rodriguez’s 52 attempts through eight games were the most of any FBS punter. After seven more punts at Utah State, he’s still a dubious No. 1.

Lobo Recap

FLASHBACK: The New Mexico Lobos end their 12-quarter touchdown drought, but that TD and a field goal aren’t enough to prevent a 27-10 loss to Utah State in windy, rainy Logan, Utah. The Lobos drop to 2-7, 0-5 in Mountain West Conference play, and are guaranteed the program’s 13th losing season in the last 15 years. In case you were expecting a bowl game, there won’t be one.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: The Lobos rushed for 216 yards, their highest total since the season opener against Maine. Sophomore running back Nate Jones rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries, including a semi-historic 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Justin Holaday also ran well, compiling 86 yards before sack yardage and tackle-for-loss yardage were subtracted. The New Mexico defense, which had yielded a season-worst 530 yards to Fresno State its last time out, held Utah State to 280 yards total offense.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Holaday, hampered by a fierce wind, completed 7-of-18 passes for only 42 yards. He continued to struggle making good decisions on the option. His fourth-quarter fumble was returned 55 yards for a Utah State insurance touchdown. Sophomore linebacker Cody Moon was flagged for a personal-foul penalty when it appeared UNM had achieved a defensive stop at the Utah State 9-yard line at the outset of the third quarter. The Aggies went on to score on that drive. New Mexico special-teams gaffes and the Holaday fumble figured into all three Utah State touchdowns.

INJURY REPORT: No significant injuries were observed on Saturday, but wide receiver Geordon Porter, UNM’s best deep threat, was not deemed healthy enough to even make the trip. Starting guard Shancco “Ise” Matautia, who hasn’t played since the Wyoming game, also remained out.

NEXT UP: Air Force (6-3, 2-3 Mountain West) beat Army on Saturday to claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2016. The Lobos play the Falcons on Saturday at the Academy (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

QUOTING DANNY: “The effort of our kids is the most inspiring thing. You lose six in a row and you lose them in the fashion you’re losing them, where you have opportunities (to win). … That becomes very emotional, so you’ve got to give them credit because they show up every week and compete their tails off.”

Saturday

New Mexico at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network, 770 AM