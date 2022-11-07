Lobo women: UNM opens season on road in Utah

A new adventure begins Monday night in a place the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team has never been.

After a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, and roughly a three-hour bus ride, the Lobos will tip off 2022-23 in Cedar City, Utah. They’ll face an up-and-coming Southern Utah team in what UNM coach Mike Bradbury expects to be a challenging regular-season opener.

The Thunderbirds, 18-12 last season and opening their first season in a revamped Western Athletic Conference, have an impressive combination of size, experience and perimeter quickness, Bradbury said Saturday.

“They’re really talented,” he said. “They’ve got two guards (Cherita Daugherty and Daylani Ballena) who are lightning-quick and their big kids are good around the basket. They play fast, too, and their posts can run the court well enough. Southern Utah’s a solid basketball team.”

Monday’s regular-season opener is part of a challenging start for the Lobos, who also host Houston, Arizona State and visit New Mexico State in the season’s first two weeks. But after winning a pair of home exhibition games, the latest a 95-54 romp over Fort Lewis College on Thursday, the Lobos say they’re eager to play games that count.

“I’m so excited to get started,” sophomore Viané Cumber said after UNM’s final exhibition. “These games are fun but now things start getting more serious.”

Then Cumber smiled.

“Getting to travel right away is good, too,” she said. “It’s a chance for the freshmen to learn about carrying luggage.”

Bradbury is more interested in finding a group of reserves that will carry their weight. UNM enters the season with high expectations and a proven group of starters that includes four fifth-year seniors (Shaiquel McGruder, LaTascya and LaTora Duff and Amaya Brown) along with talented sophomore Paula Reus.

High-energy sophomore Aniyah Augmon figures to start the season in a sixth-person role, but Bradbury would like to employ a nine- or 10-player rotation. There’s plenty of depth and talent on UNM’s 15-player roster, but who will nail down the available playing time and allow Bradbury to keep his starters fresh?

“That’s a great question,” Bradbury said. “We’ve got more than enough talented players so it just comes down to consistency. Whoever is most consistent will get a chance to play — and that may end up changing as the season goes along.”

From a style standpoint, the Lobos figure to closely resemble the UNM team that finished 26-10 and advanced to round three of the WNIT last season. New Mexico played fast, ranked among the national leaders in 3-pointers attempted and made, and looked for every transition opportunity it could find.

With the Duffs and McGruder back, that pattern figures to hold, though Brown and Reus may provide a bit more mid-range shooting and drives to the basket than the starters they are replacing (Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson).

UNM was picked to finish second in the Mountain West behind defending champ UNLV, and Brown — an Albuquerque native — is excited to begin the journey after spending four seasons at Florida State.

“We’re ready to start the season, for sure,” she said. “I feel like our chemistry is good, we’ve got a lot of depth and I’m finally 100% healthy. I’m excited.”

Bradbury, as one might expect, was fully focused on Southern Utah by Saturday. Like the Lobos, the Thunderbirds have several new players on their roster and an impressive array of weapons.

“If we’re not 100% ready to go, we’ll get beat,” he said.

But UNM’s seventh-year coach said he’s optimistic about where his team’s 2022-23 journey could lead.

“I like this team,” he said. “We’ve got talent and depth, the players have good attitudes and there’s a positive feel. I don’t know how many wins we’ll end up with, but I feel like we’ll compete and have a chance to be in the hunt until the end. That’s all you can ask for at this point.”