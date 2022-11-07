Zero fare advocates question proposal

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

With the City Council set to decide whether to scrap Albuquerque’s zero fare bus pilot, advocates for the program say they worry that the proposed alternative will hurt more than it helps.

The council is considering legislation to replace the city’s current “zero fare” model that allows everyone to board buses for free. It would instead offer free rides to passengers who apply for and receive a city pass with a tracking number. Everyone else would pay $1 per trip with the funds going toward Transit Department salaries.

The bill’s sponsors, Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Peña, have said they are trying to keep rides free for all who do not want to pay, while addressing some public safety concerns.

“Let’s try to see if we can do better and improve,” Lewis said.

But the bill’s critics say it would make transit access more difficult for marginalized communities and that it gives too much credence to limited Transit Department data that show calls for security have been higher in 2022 than they were immediately prior to starting the pilot in January. Zero-fare proponents say there is insufficient comparison data, as the city only started compiling security call statistics three months before initiating zero fares.

In addition, advocates note that more than half of the 2022 security calls are labeled as “security checks.” Those reflect “officers conducting proactive/routine checks of Transit facilities (bus stops and transit centers) to ensure these areas remain safe,” according to a city spokeswoman. “Many of the items logged in this category result in no further action necessary but are still important to include in overall data.”

Some say those numbers may give people the wrong idea.

“I think, unfortunately, (councilors) have been hearing data that makes it seem as if there’s a crime wave on the buses,” said Rachel Swanteson-Franz of The Wilderness Society, a nonprofit organization and part of the local “Zero Fares Coalition.”

The Albuquerque Police Department did not provide the Journal requested data about the number of 2022 arrests tied to the bus system, but some of the calls cited in transit data do reflect more serious issues. That includes 20 calls from January through September labeled as “assaults” and 48 marked as fights. And, notably, on-board cameras in August filmed a man firing a gun inside an occupied bus.

Swanteson-Franz said zero-fare advocates want improved safety throughout the transit system, including through better lighting at stops, more physical barriers around drivers and putting social workers on buses. But she said it’s unclear how swapping a zero-fare system with free passes will address commonly cited problems – like substance use – that are not unique to the public transit system buses or stops.

“Nobody that I’ve spoken to that is in support of the bus pass option has been able to explain to me how this would address any of the security issues we’re talking about,” she said.

Peña acknowledged that the bill may not be a fix-all but said she is compelled to try something given concerns she has heard from law enforcement, transit staff and the general public.

“I don’t think anyone knows – there’s not a sure (foolproof) way to address public safety on the bus,” the councilor said. “But doing nothing is not an answer either.”

Some argue that a pass-based system could actually harm vulnerable populations who rely heavily on the buses, including people who are homeless. Anita Córdova, chief advancement officer for Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless, said people without stable housing are often forced to move from place to place and lose their belongings.

“It’s just an unfair expectation for anyone to hold onto something for three years but particularly anyone forced to live in such a transient environment without a basic space to store an ID or pass,” she said.

Critics are also concerned that the pass system will consume already limited Transit Department resources. The department currently has 185 empty positions. It has not yet evaluated the staffing or cost requirements of implementing the pass-based system, according to a spokeswoman, but would begin sorting out those details if the bill passes.

“Due to the fluidity of the situation, we are committed to letting the legislative process run its course as details are likely to change before final action is taken from City Council,” Transit spokeswoman Megan Holcomb said in a statement.

The bill – which also requires the city to develop short- and long-term plans for dealing with security issues, including how to prevent abusive passengers from boarding – allocates $150,000 for implementation, though Peña said there are plans to raise it to $250,000.

The council was scheduled to vote on it Monday, though Lewis said sponsors plan to postpone action until next month.

That allows time to pursue some amendments. Lewis said that includes delaying implementation of the pass system until next summer, thus allowing the zero fare pilot to continue until the current fiscal year ends June 30 – something zero-fare proponents had wanted.

Peña said the proposed bill changes would ensure people who are homeless are not charged fees to replace lost passes and all drivers to accept certain existing IDs – such as military or student cards – in lieu of city-issued passes.

She said she believes the bill represents a good compromise but that nothing is permanent and that if this newly proposed system proves problematic “we’ll go back to the drawing board.”