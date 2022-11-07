Hotdogging-it to Santa Fe

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Abbey Frankfurter and Queso Dog Keila have traveled thousands of miles in the past five months.

The duo has seen 16 states during their journey and New Mexico is next.

While it’s not uncommon to hear of people traveling across the country, very few have done it at the helm of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

“There are more people who have been to space than those that have driven the Wienermobile,” Queso Dog Keila said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. One that we relish.”

Abbey Frankfurter and Queso Dog Keila are two of the 12 recent college graduates that drive the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

According to Oscar Mayer, the Hotdogger program selects a dozen college graduates each year for a one-year paid assignment. Each person is a brand ambassador as they travel across the country meeting and greeting people from coast to coast.

The duo and the Wienermobile will make their way to Santa Fe with a series of events beginning on Tuesday and running through Sunday, calling it “Get Creative with the Wienermobile.”

From 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, the Wienermobile will stop at the Santa Fe Public Library, 143 Washington in downtown Santa Fe.

Then from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, it will be at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail.

On Friday, from noon-3 p.m., the duo will be at a pet adoption event at 3561 Zafarano.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle will be parked at the annual Cranksgiving event at the Railyard Water Tower, 1612 Alcaldesa.

From 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Meow Wolf will host the Wienermobile.

“The trip to Santa Fe is perfect because it’s known as ‘The City Different,'” she said. “What’s more different than a 27-foot hot dog driving around the country?”

The pair is honored to be part of the brand’s legacy and enjoys introducing the Wienermobile to a new generation.

“No matter where we go, heads turn,” Abby Frankfurter said. “Seeing the Wienermobile garners a reaction. For a lot of people, it brings back childhood memories. For others, we’re helping create those lifelong memories. It’s great to be a keeper of memories.”