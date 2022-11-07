 APD to join national crime-reduction program - Albuquerque Journal

APD to join national crime-reduction program

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department meet with representatives from the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership program Friday. (Courtesy of APD)

Over the next three years, the Albuquerque Police Department will participate in the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) program in order to develop and implement strategies to lower violent crime, encourage community engagement and better analyze data, among other things.

“Instead of us, you know, learning absolutely everything as we go and having successes and failures along those lines we looked at the PSP as an opportunity to learn and implement successes that were coming from other cities,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Sanders with the Scientific Evidence Division.

The national partnership started as a pilot program in 2014 and in earnest in 2017. Longtime law enforcement professionals have led the program in 57 cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Tulsa and many more.

Albuquerque is one of six cities chosen this year and it doesn’t cost the city anything to participate, Sanders said.

“We’re hopeful that not only the things that we’re doing now will continue to be impactful, but that this will allow us to get ahead of some things we cannot anticipate,” he said. “Not only continue our pathway but increase the efficiency of our pathway, while also allowing us to develop a long, long, long-term strategic plan for continual success.”

He said the partnership will offer resources and support to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement partners, along with APD.

“Making sure that we’re being comprehensive in the way that we are going forward to try to reduce crime across the board and ensure that those that need to go to jail, do go to jail, but for those that need assistance, those resources have clear pathways to be successful as a partnership with either law enforcement or public services within the city,” Sanders said.

Chief Harold Medina said the department is pleased to have been among the few cities chosen this year.

“APD and Mayor (Tim) Keller have made significant investments specifically in technology, investigations, and community engagement …,” he said in a news release. “By having an in-depth assessment of our police department, we can better understand what’s working for our investigations, and what additional advancements could be made.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD to join national crime-reduction program

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Zero fare advocates question proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Council weighs proposed changes Council weighs proposed changes
2
Of MIA buses, pigeons, footlong spiders and fiesta parking
ABQnews Seeker
Reader suggests adding parking fee to ... Reader suggests adding parking fee to price of Balloon Fiesta admission
3
Hotdogging-it to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico
4
APD to join national crime-reduction program
ABQnews Seeker
DOJ initiative has been held in ... DOJ initiative has been held in 57 cities
5
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills
ABQnews Seeker
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills Interns with disabilities master workplace skills
6
Lobos reloaded with more than speed, finesse in mind
ABQnews Seeker
Mountain West coaches say size and ... Mountain West coaches say size and strength are necessary to contend in the league. The UNM Lobos listened.
7
ABQ-based filmmaker Shaandiin Tome’s latest work being featured by ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based filmmaker Shaandiin Tome's latest work ... Albuquerque-based filmmaker Shaandiin Tome's latest work being feature by MTV campaign
8
Trifecta on tap: Beer, coffee and motorcycle repair space ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunday Service Motor Co is at ... Sunday Service Motor Co is at 2701 Fourth NW
9
NM candidates describe unusually harsh political climate
ABQnews Seeker
Elected officials and those running for ... Elected officials and those running for seats recount attack ads, threats