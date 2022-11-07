APD to join national crime-reduction program

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Over the next three years, the Albuquerque Police Department will participate in the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) program in order to develop and implement strategies to lower violent crime, encourage community engagement and better analyze data, among other things.

“Instead of us, you know, learning absolutely everything as we go and having successes and failures along those lines we looked at the PSP as an opportunity to learn and implement successes that were coming from other cities,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Sanders with the Scientific Evidence Division.

The national partnership started as a pilot program in 2014 and in earnest in 2017. Longtime law enforcement professionals have led the program in 57 cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Tulsa and many more.

Albuquerque is one of six cities chosen this year and it doesn’t cost the city anything to participate, Sanders said.

“We’re hopeful that not only the things that we’re doing now will continue to be impactful, but that this will allow us to get ahead of some things we cannot anticipate,” he said. “Not only continue our pathway but increase the efficiency of our pathway, while also allowing us to develop a long, long, long-term strategic plan for continual success.”

He said the partnership will offer resources and support to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement partners, along with APD.

“Making sure that we’re being comprehensive in the way that we are going forward to try to reduce crime across the board and ensure that those that need to go to jail, do go to jail, but for those that need assistance, those resources have clear pathways to be successful as a partnership with either law enforcement or public services within the city,” Sanders said.

Chief Harold Medina said the department is pleased to have been among the few cities chosen this year.

“APD and Mayor (Tim) Keller have made significant investments specifically in technology, investigations, and community engagement …,” he said in a news release. “By having an in-depth assessment of our police department, we can better understand what’s working for our investigations, and what additional advancements could be made.”