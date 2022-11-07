Three die in Chaparral crash

Three teens were killed in a crash Friday in Chaparral, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

A 16-year-old male who was driving a Toyota Corolla and two of his passengers — a 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male ­— were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

According to the release, “For reasons unknown, the Toyota failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Angelina Boulevard.”

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old male, and his two passengers, a 51-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, were transported to a hospital in El Paso with non-life-threatening injuries.

“For the privacy of the family, the name of the driver and passengers will not be released by the New Mexico State Police,” the release says.