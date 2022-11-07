 Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared' - Albuquerque Journal

Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’

By Lisa Mascaro / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family’s home in San Francisco.

“I was very scared,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview. “I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul.”

On the eve of the midterm elections, the Democratic leader is opening up about the brutal attack, as her party is struggling against a surge of Republican enthusiasm to keep control of Congress at a time of rising threats of violence against lawmakers and concerns over the U.S. election.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was bludgeoned with a hammer 11 days before the election by an intruder authorities said broke into the family’s San Francisco and was looking for the speaker before striking the 82-year-old in the head at least once. The intruder told police he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and would “break her kneecaps” as a lesson to other Democrats. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in what authorities said was a intentional political attack.

Pelosi said she was sleeping at her apartment in Washington, having just returned from San Francisco, when there was a “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” on her door. It was about 5 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 28.

“We didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was,” Pelosi said, in excerpts of the interview that is scheduled to air later Monday. “We just knew there was an assault on him in our home.”

David DePape, 42, is being held without bail in San Francisco after entering a not guilty plea to attempted murder and other charges in San Francisco. He also faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of an elected official.

The fringe activist who followed conspiracy theories broke into the Pelosi home, woke up Paul Pelosi and demanded to talk to “Nancy,” authorities said. When Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was out of town, DePape said he would wait. After Paul Pelosi called 911, officers arrived to see the two men struggling over a hammer before DePape struck Paul Pelosi at least once in the head with the hammer.

DePape later told police he wanted to kidnap the speaker and threatened to injure her “to show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

The authorities’ stark narrative laid out in court filings in the case comes in contrast to the jokes and innuendo that conservatives and some Republican officials have spread about the Pelosis in the aftermath of the attack.

Pelosi has said little since the attack on her husband, cutting short her campaign appearances but spoke in a virtual call to grassroots activists late last week after Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital.

“People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!'” Pelosi told those on the call.

Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”

Home » News » Nation » Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Son of suspect in Muslim killings reaches plea deal
ABQnews Seeker
The son of a man charged ... The son of a man charged in multiple fatal shootings of Muslim men in Albuquerque has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ...
2
Zero fare advocates question proposal
ABQnews Seeker
The council is considering legislation to ... The council is considering legislation to replace current "zero fare" model
3
'Best job ever'
ABQnews Seeker
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills Interns with disabilities master workplace skills
4
APD to join national crime-reduction program
ABQnews Seeker
DOJ initiative has been held in ... DOJ initiative has been held in 57 cities
5
Three die in Chaparral crash
New Mexico News
Three teens were killed in a ... Three teens were killed in a crash Friday in Chaparral, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. A 16-year-old male who was ...
6
APD looking for man charged in 2021 homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged with open count of ... Man charged with open count of murder in Nov. 18, 2021 death of 29-year-old Brandi Rael
7
Of MIA buses, pigeons, footlong spiders and fiesta parking
ABQnews Seeker
Reader suggests adding parking fee to ... Reader suggests adding parking fee to price of Balloon Fiesta admission
8
Hotdogging-it to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico
9
Yjastros brings ‘Çiertas Danças’ to the NHCC as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Concert season's name stems from an ... Concert season's name stems from an original work that explores the rhythms and harmonies of early music that grows to become flamenco
10
Effort to transform NM coal plant to carbon-capture facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Project delayed by years as company ... Project delayed by years as company fights for control of coal plant