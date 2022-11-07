 Talking Grammer, Ep. 53: College basketball's Ken Pomeroy - Albuquerque Journal

Talking Grammer, Ep. 53: College basketball’s Ken Pomeroy

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Basketball analytics expert Ken Pomeroy
Basketball analytics expert Ken Pomeroy. (Courtesy image)
In Episode 53 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I sat down for a conversation with college basketball analytics guru Ken Pomeroy. As the 2022-23 college basketball season begins, I wanted fans to get a good understanding how his ratings work, how the preseason ratings are formulated and how a team like the UNM Lobos could be rated 8th in the Mountain West right now when the preseason poll ranked them 5th (and I even ranked them 3rd). Let’s take a dive inside the mind of KenPom.

The podcast can be heard on the following:

• SoundCloud (Ep. 53)
• iTunes (Ep. 53)
• Spotify (Ep. 53)

For the full 53-episode archive of the Talking Grammer podcast, CLICK HERE.

• SoundCloud, full archive
• iTunes, full archive
• Spotify, full archive

Home » Sports » Talking Grammer, Ep. 53: College basketball’s Ken Pomeroy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
PNM earnings rebound in Q3
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Company of New Mexico ... Public Service Company of New Mexico reported nearly a 13% jump in net earnings
2
Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Around 9 p.m. Oct. 27 Carlos ... Around 9 p.m. Oct. 27 Carlos Gustavo Arzate Enriquez sent a message to an acquaintance saying he was stranded in the Pajarito Mesa and ...
3
Talking Grammer, Ep. 53: College basketball's Ken Pomeroy
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 53, we dive inside ... In Episode 53, we dive inside the mind of college basketball analytics guru Ken Pomeroy to discuss the season ahead and how his ratings ...
4
Son of suspect in Muslim killings reaches plea deal
ABQnews Seeker
The son of a man charged ... The son of a man charged in multiple fatal shootings of Muslim men in Albuquerque has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ...
5
Tax advice can be 'acceptable,' but maybe not 'right'
ABQnews Seeker
If your problem is SE tax, ... If your problem is SE tax, get a quality tax adviser.
6
Hotdogging-it to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits New Mexico
7
APD to join national crime-reduction program
ABQnews Seeker
DOJ initiative has been held in ... DOJ initiative has been held in 57 cities
8
'Best job ever'
ABQnews Seeker
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills Interns with disabilities master workplace skills
9
Zero fare advocates question proposal
ABQnews Seeker
The council is considering legislation to ... The council is considering legislation to replace current "zero fare" model