 9-year-old being charged with bringing gun to Arizona school - Albuquerque Journal

9-year-old being charged with bringing gun to Arizona school

By Associated Press

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Pinal County authorities said Monday that they are bringing felony charges against a 9-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to school in August.

County Attorney Kent Volkmer said his office is charging the boy with being a minor in possession of a firearm and interfering with or disruption of an educational institution.

According to court documents, the student took a gun to Legacy Traditional Academy on Aug. 25 and there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

The boy told authorities he put the weapon in his backpack for protection from some older kids who were bothering him on his way to school, according to Phoenix TV station ABC15.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released because he’s a juvenile.

He told Queen Creek police that he brought the gun to school one day, left it in his backpack overnight and got caught with it at school the next day.

Police said the boy’s mother told officers that the gun was kept in the top drawer of a dresser in their home and away from her young son.

In a statement, Volkmer said his office concluded “there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction against the juvenile’s parents for any crime but prosecutors took the incident seriously “given the inherent danger involved with a gun being on a school campus.”

Home » Around the Region » 9-year-old being charged with bringing gun to Arizona school

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Around 9 p.m. Oct. 27 Carlos ... Around 9 p.m. Oct. 27 Carlos Gustavo Arzate Enriquez sent a message to an acquaintance saying he was stranded in the Pajarito Mesa and ...
2
Son of suspect in Muslim killings reaches plea deal
ABQnews Seeker
The son of a man charged ... The son of a man charged in multiple fatal shootings of Muslim men in Albuquerque has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ...
3
Zero fare advocates question proposal
ABQnews Seeker
The council is considering legislation to ... The council is considering legislation to replace current "zero fare" model
4
'Best job ever'
ABQnews Seeker
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills Interns with disabilities master workplace skills
5
APD to join national crime-reduction program
ABQnews Seeker
DOJ initiative has been held in ... DOJ initiative has been held in 57 cities
6
Three die in Chaparral crash
New Mexico News
Three teens were killed in a ... Three teens were killed in a crash Friday in Chaparral, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. A 16-year-old male who was ...
7
APD looking for man charged in 2021 homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged with open count of ... Man charged with open count of murder in Nov. 18, 2021 death of 29-year-old Brandi Rael
8
Of MIA buses, pigeons, footlong spiders and fiesta parking
ABQnews Seeker
Reader suggests adding parking fee to ... Reader suggests adding parking fee to price of Balloon Fiesta admission
9
Yjastros brings ‘Çiertas Danças’ to the NHCC as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Concert season's name stems from an ... Concert season's name stems from an original work that explores the rhythms and harmonies of early music that grows to become flamenco
10
Effort to transform NM coal plant to carbon-capture facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Project delayed by years as company ... Project delayed by years as company fights for control of coal plant