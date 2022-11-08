It’s powerful to watch new citizens vote for the first time

Life as an immigrant in the United States can be challenging. There are powerful anti-immigrant sentiments that can have real, dangerous impacts on our lives. There is no shortage of politicians spreading racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric to bolster their own political careers. What they don’t understand is how powerful the voice of the immigrant community is, and the way many of us cherish our vote when we become citizens of this country. Most U.S. citizens, either born here or naturalized, understand the critical importance of our right to vote as a basic, guaranteed right in the United States. Many naturalized citizens who have been living in the United States for years without a voice take their right to vote even more seriously, and take their values with them to the polls.

I had the recent pleasure of joining many members of my community at a park to celebrate the upcoming election. We had taco trucks, music and together we all walked to the polls, where three OLE members who are new citizens got to vote for the first time. Myself and many others were thrilled to celebrate these new citizens and the voting power they hold in their communities. Though not everyone present was eligible to vote, many friends and family members joined us at the polls to support their loved ones who could vote that day.

Through OLE’s citizenship program, New Mexico immigrants can work toward their U.S. citizenship. This is a program I’m proud to have been a part of, and it has been an honor to see so many folks in our community feel relief and joy after becoming citizens. For many naturalized citizens in the United States, the process of becoming a citizen can take years, and even decades. It often requires temporarily sacrificing relationships with family members in other countries in order to fulfill the requirements of the stringent immigration process. After that long journey, full of emotional, financial and legal challenges, it is deeply emotional to watch someone become naturalized. Watching that person vote for the first time is equally powerful, as they’re finally able to exercise their voice in the country they’ve lived in for years.

The right to vote is undoubtedly a cornerstone of what it means to be an American citizen. Not only is this meaningful, but it also has real implications for the policies that affect my community. When we can’t vote, we don’t get to affect the very systems we’re impacted by – like the immigration system – that are largely determined by elected officials. In countless ways, the political system influences my life and the lives of immigrants in my community. And we’re influenced differently than those born with U.S. citizenship. This is why I and so many other immigrants like me cherish our right to vote. Because our voices matter, and we will make sure we’re heard. I hope you will all join me at the polls this year, and exercise the right to vote so many of us dream of attaining when we become citizens.