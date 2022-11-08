 It's powerful to watch new citizens vote for the first time - Albuquerque Journal

It’s powerful to watch new citizens vote for the first time

By Consuelo Rebolloso / MEMBER, OLE

Life as an immigrant in the United States can be challenging. There are powerful anti-immigrant sentiments that can have real, dangerous impacts on our lives. There is no shortage of politicians spreading racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric to bolster their own political careers. What they don’t understand is how powerful the voice of the immigrant community is, and the way many of us cherish our vote when we become citizens of this country. Most U.S. citizens, either born here or naturalized, understand the critical importance of our right to vote as a basic, guaranteed right in the United States. Many naturalized citizens who have been living in the United States for years without a voice take their right to vote even more seriously, and take their values with them to the polls.

I had the recent pleasure of joining many members of my community at a park to celebrate the upcoming election. We had taco trucks, music and together we all walked to the polls, where three OLE members who are new citizens got to vote for the first time. Myself and many others were thrilled to celebrate these new citizens and the voting power they hold in their communities. Though not everyone present was eligible to vote, many friends and family members joined us at the polls to support their loved ones who could vote that day.

Through OLE’s citizenship program, New Mexico immigrants can work toward their U.S. citizenship. This is a program I’m proud to have been a part of, and it has been an honor to see so many folks in our community feel relief and joy after becoming citizens. For many naturalized citizens in the United States, the process of becoming a citizen can take years, and even decades. It often requires temporarily sacrificing relationships with family members in other countries in order to fulfill the requirements of the stringent immigration process. After that long journey, full of emotional, financial and legal challenges, it is deeply emotional to watch someone become naturalized. Watching that person vote for the first time is equally powerful, as they’re finally able to exercise their voice in the country they’ve lived in for years.

The right to vote is undoubtedly a cornerstone of what it means to be an American citizen. Not only is this meaningful, but it also has real implications for the policies that affect my community. When we can’t vote, we don’t get to affect the very systems we’re impacted by – like the immigration system – that are largely determined by elected officials. In countless ways, the political system influences my life and the lives of immigrants in my community. And we’re influenced differently than those born with U.S. citizenship. This is why I and so many other immigrants like me cherish our right to vote. Because our voices matter, and we will make sure we’re heard. I hope you will all join me at the polls this year, and exercise the right to vote so many of us dream of attaining when we become citizens.

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » It’s powerful to watch new citizens vote for the first time

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Some 75 years of traditions end as Jewish Federation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Without funds, insurance, employees or donations, ... Without funds, insurance, employees or donations, the future looks bleak
2
Over 91,000 New Mexico children to get help
ABQnews Seeker
More than $52 million will be ... More than $52 million will be distributed among their families
3
Drivers cited by mistake
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds of $100 speeding tickets are ... Hundreds of $100 speeding tickets are being canceled
4
Lobo men hold off stubborn Southern Utah in opener
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn scored 24 points and ... Jamal Mashburn scored 24 points and Jaelen House added 23 points, seven assists and six steals as the UNM Lobos won their season opener.
5
Colorado promotes Schaeffer from Isotopes manager to Rockies third-base ...
Featured Sports
The Colorado Rockies have promoted Albuquerque ... The Colorado Rockies have promoted Albuquerque Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer to the big league club's coaching staff.
6
Lobo basketball women start off on the wrong foot
College
Opening night was not a gala ... Opening night was not a gala event for the University of New Mexico women's basketball team. Five ugly minutes effectively spoiled it. After leading ...
7
Kickoff times set for San Diego State-Lobos, Aggies-Missouri
College
New Mexico's final home football game ... New Mexico's final home football game of the season, a Friday, Nov. 18 date with San Diego State, will kick off at 7:45 p.m. ...
8
PNM earnings rebound in Q3
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Company of New Mexico ... Public Service Company of New Mexico reported nearly a 13% jump in net earnings
9
2nd Judicial District Court delivered justice through pandemic
From the newspaper
It seems like just yesterday when ... It seems like just yesterday when our state closed down due to the pandemic, leaving only essential ...