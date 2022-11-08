 Fire crews fighting blaze near UNM - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Fire crews fighting blaze near UNM

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel fight a fire in an abandoned building near Lomas and Yale NE Monday night. (Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel fight a fire in an abandoned building near Lomas and Yale NE Monday night. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze after a vacant building in a mixed use area of the University of New Mexico campus caught fire Monday evening.

Cinnamon Blair, a UNM spokeswoman, said the house at 1801 Mesa Vista, near University and Lomas NE, is privately owned. It is fenced off and the windows are boarded up.

Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said the “large commercial structure fire” has been deemed defensive.

“Fire crews are attempting to extinguish the fire with multiple hand lines from a safe distance,” Ruiz wrote in an email.

No other details were immediately available.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fire crews fighting blaze near UNM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fire crews fighting blaze near UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze ... Firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze after a vacant building in a mixed use area of the University of New Mexico campus caught fire ...
2
Federal monitors to oversee polls on Election Day in ...
2022 election
The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday ... The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday it would have federal monitors on the ground in two New Mexico counties — Bernalillo and San Juan ...
3
NM turnout hits 32% as Election Day approaches
2022 election
Voter turnout has already reached 32% ... Voter turnout has already reached 32% — or more than 439,000 votes cast — as New Mexico heads into a critical midterm election that ...
4
PNM earnings rebound in Q3
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Company of New Mexico ... Public Service Company of New Mexico reported nearly a 13% jump in net earnings
5
Suspect arrested after man found in burned Jeep
ABQnews Seeker
On the night of Oct. 27 ... On the night of Oct. 27 Carlos Gustavo Arzate Enriquez sent a message to an acquaintance saying he was stranded in the Pajarito Mesa ...
6
Talking Grammer, Ep. 53: College basketball's Ken Pomeroy
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 53, we dive inside ... In Episode 53, we dive inside the mind of college basketball analytics guru Ken Pomeroy to discuss the season ahead and how his ratings ...
7
Son of suspect in Muslim killings reaches plea deal
ABQnews Seeker
The son of a man charged ... The son of a man charged in multiple fatal shootings of Muslim men in Albuquerque has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ...
8
Tax advice can be 'acceptable,' but maybe not 'right'
ABQnews Seeker
If your problem is SE tax, ... If your problem is SE tax, get a quality tax adviser.
9
'Best job ever'
ABQnews Seeker
Interns with disabilities master workplace skills Interns with disabilities master workplace skills