Fire crews fighting blaze near UNM

Firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze after a vacant building in a mixed use area of the University of New Mexico campus caught fire Monday evening.

Cinnamon Blair, a UNM spokeswoman, said the house at 1801 Mesa Vista, near University and Lomas NE, is privately owned. It is fenced off and the windows are boarded up.

Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said the “large commercial structure fire” has been deemed defensive.

“Fire crews are attempting to extinguish the fire with multiple hand lines from a safe distance,” Ruiz wrote in an email.

No other details were immediately available.