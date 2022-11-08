Editorial: Free tuition boosts college rolls; finish line is degrees

The early returns on the expanded Opportunity Scholarship program are encouraging. After years of steady declines, enrollment in N.M.’s public colleges and universities is up 4.1% over last year, the first growth since 2010.

Higher Education Department officials credit broader eligibility requirements that include those who never went to college, or started, but never finished a certificate or degree.

HED reported approximately 4,000 more New Mexicans enrolled in a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree program at the state’s public colleges and universities this fall compared to the prior year. The number of first-time, full-time students also increased by more than 9%.

If the trend holds, the Legislature is going to have to make more money available to cover projected enrollment growth and tuition increases. The agency is seeking $100 million for the program next year, up from the $75 million this year.

The state’s Opportunity and Lottery scholarships removing/limiting the financial barrier is a first step to improving educational attainment among New Mexicans. But lowering barriers to college isn’t enough. New Mexico’s tuition-free opportunities will attract many first-generation college students who will need extra support. We were glad to see UNM President Garnett Stokes address this in a recent column. She wrote that a record 27% of this year’s freshmen are first-generation college students, creating an added responsibility for faculty and staff.

N.M.’s Legislature, Higher Education Department, and college administrators and instructors must continue to collaborate to provide the support needed to help students finish their certificate or degree program.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.