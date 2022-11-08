 Editorial: Free tuition boosts college rolls; finish line is degrees - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Free tuition boosts college rolls; finish line is degrees

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The early returns on the expanded Opportunity Scholarship program are encouraging. After years of steady declines, enrollment in N.M.’s public colleges and universities is up 4.1% over last year, the first growth since 2010.

Higher Education Department officials credit broader eligibility requirements that include those who never went to college, or started, but never finished a certificate or degree.

HED reported approximately 4,000 more New Mexicans enrolled in a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree program at the state’s public colleges and universities this fall compared to the prior year. The number of first-time, full-time students also increased by more than 9%.

If the trend holds, the Legislature is going to have to make more money available to cover projected enrollment growth and tuition increases. The agency is seeking $100 million for the program next year, up from the $75 million this year.

The state’s Opportunity and Lottery scholarships removing/limiting the financial barrier is a first step to improving educational attainment among New Mexicans. But lowering barriers to college isn’t enough. New Mexico’s tuition-free opportunities will attract many first-generation college students who will need extra support. We were glad to see UNM President Garnett Stokes address this in a recent column. She wrote that a record 27% of this year’s freshmen are first-generation college students, creating an added responsibility for faculty and staff.

N.M.’s Legislature, Higher Education Department, and college administrators and instructors must continue to collaborate to provide the support needed to help students finish their certificate or degree program.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Free tuition boosts college rolls; finish line is degrees

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: More inventory the real key to tackling soaring ...
Editorials
There's a housing crisis in Albuquerque, ... There's a housing crisis in Albuquerque, and it doesn't just involve those living on the ...
2
Editorial: Rio Rancho's secrecy costs taxpayers $43K
Editorials
Rio Rancho could have done many ... Rio Rancho could have done many positive things with $43,729. Instead, it will pay for its refusal t ...
3
Editorial: Safer streets good for city and county
Editorials
What's good for the goose is ... What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Fresh on the heels of the ...
4
Editorial: Why don't all ABQ city jobs have full ...
Editorials
No job descriptions or minimum requirements, ... No job descriptions or minimum requirements, no performance goals or evaluations, no pay ranges, lar ...
5
Editorial: Give our homeless students cash? Pilot shows potential
Editorials
It probably comes as no surprise ... It probably comes as no surprise that reducing the stress of living in poverty, providing tutoring a ...
6
Editorial: Parents should be wary of pot candy in ...
Editorials
It used to be parents had ... It used to be parents had to check for needles and razor blades in trick-or-treat bags. Now, a rash ...
7
Editorial: Our loved ones and our medical professionals need ...
Editorials
For going on three years our ... For going on three years our medical professionals and hospitals have been stretched to the max. &nb ...
8
Editorial: BernCo commissioners, slow your roll on Senate
Editorials
There are times when it makes ... There are times when it makes sense for county commissioners to move with great haste to fill a legi ...
9
Editorial: Call 'cut' on BCSO show
Editorials
Josephine Medina didn't want to be ... Josephine Medina didn't want to be on a reality TV show. Neither did her boyfriend, Luis Ramir ...