Editorial: Don’t forget to vote, let your voice be heard

It’s been an election year to remember for some and one to forget for many other New Mexicans after millions of dollars of negative TV ads and mailers.

One exception is a joint ad from Democratic Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard and Republican challenger Jeff Byrd. In the ad sponsored by the New Mexico Democracy Project, Garcia Richard calls for secure elections while Byrd touts the freedom to vote. Both say they’ll acknowledge the results after due process. It’s a refreshing change after the attack ads we’ve seen for months.

With the advent of no-excuse-needed absentee balloting, early voting and Voter Convenience Centers — where anyone from a particular county may vote — voting here has never been easier. There’s no excuse for sitting this one out.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office says increased absentee balloting and an expected heavy turnout on Election Day could drive overall turnout as high as 60%, up from 56% four years ago. While 68,376 New Mexico voters cast absentee ballots in 2018, there were already 85,788 absentee ballots received by Monday.

Every county is allowed to start preparing absentee ballots for scanning at least five days before Election Day. Absentee and early ballots are counted and tabulated first on Election Day, followed by votes cast on Election Day.

The SOS recommends voters choose off-times such as late morning or early afternoon today to avoid long lines. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can also call their county clerk to find where lines are shorter.

Those who haven’t returned their absentee ballots should drop them off at a polling location, drop box or county clerk’s office. It’s too late to mail them.

And New Mexicans who are not registered can register and vote today at their clerk’s office; some counties, including Bernalillo County, provide same-day registration at all voting locations; check with your clerk on what’s offered. To register and vote today, bring your driver’s license or state ID card, or a photo ID and a document with your address, or a valid student ID and fee statement with your address.

Voting is not just a privilege, it’s a civic duty. Educate yourself on the races with the voter guide at ABQJournal.com, then weigh in. Don’t be deterred by the negativity. As Garcia Richard and Byrd note, “Your vote counts.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.