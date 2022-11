New Mexico’s final home football game of the season, a Friday, Nov. 18 date with San Diego State, will kick off at 7:45 p.m. and air on FS1. The 2-7 Lobos first play this Saturday at Air Force.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State’s game on Nov. 19 at Missouri starts at 5:30 p.m. and airs on ESPNU. First, the 3-5 Aggies will host Lamar at noon this Saturday in their home finale.