It’s Election Day and polls are now open

By ABQJournal News Staff

Rachel Brooks, of Santa Fe, at an early voting location last month. She was one of dozens of people who cast their ballots early. (Eddie Moore / Albuquerque Journal)

It’s almost over!

For weeks, candidates have been bombarding us with nasty television and radio ads and filling our mailboxes with fliers attacking their opponents. That all comes to an end today as New Mexico voters head to the polls to select a governor, three U.S. representatives, a host of other positions and to decide several ballot initiatives.

Polls are now open.

If you still need to brush up on the candidates and issues on the ballot, check out the Journal’s election guide.

Seventy-two locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Bernalillo County voters to cast ballots in person or to hand-deliver completed absentee ballots. For a list of places to vote around Albuquerque click here.

Check ABQJournal.com tonight for the latest results.

Here are some Election Day basics.

CAN I STILL REGISTER TO VOTE?

Those who are not registered to vote, but would still like to can register at a polling location today.

Take a “photo ID and a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, student identification card or other government document, including identification issued by an Indian nation, tribe or pueblo that shows your name and current address,” the Bernalillo County Clerk’s site says.

WILL I NEED TO SHOW AN ID IF I’M REGISTERED TO VOTE?

If you are already registered to vote, you probably won’t need to show an ID. An ID is only required for first-time New Mexico voters who registered by mail and did not include identification with their registration forms, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State website. “Otherwise, you will be asked to provide a verbal or written statement of identification including your name, year of birth, and registered address,” the site says.

WHAT IF I’M IN LINE WHEN POLLS CLOSE?

Voters in line when polls close at 7 p.m. can still cast their votes.

ARE THERE ANY CAMPAIGN RESTRICTIONS ON ELECTION DAY?

Campaigning isn’t allowed within 100 feet of a building that houses a polling place. That includes displaying or distributing such things as signs or campaign literature, campaign buttons, T-shirts, hats or pins. Soliciting votes for a candidate or question within 100 feet of a polling place also isn’t allowed.

