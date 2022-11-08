 Lobo men hold off stubborn Southern Utah in opener - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo men hold off stubborn Southern Utah in opener

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Jaelen House (right) takes a charge from Southern Utah’s Amound Anderson during the Lobos’ win in the 2022-23 season opener Monday night in the Pit. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Well, the Lobos have their new, much-needed big men.

Monday in the Pit, in a foul-fest of a game, it was a good thing they still had their little guys.

Returning all-Mountain West Conference guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points and Jaelen House had 23, including 15 of his team’s final 19 points in the final six minutes of an 89-81 season-opening win for UNM over Southern Utah.

In a plodding game with 50 fouls called and 49 free throws (UNM shot 36 of them, making 24), it was clear the retooled and bigger Lobos weren’t yet able to handle the physicality they spent the offseason trying to establish on their roster — at least not without getting into foul trouble.

Transfer 6-foot-8 forward Morris Udeze finished with 14 points, but only one rebound in a four-foul night that clearly affected how he crashed the boards and defended in the post.

Fellow transfer forward Josiah Allick, also 6-8 and also with four fouls cutting into his ability to get into any sort of flow, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. But he failed to score.

And the Lobos were out-rebounded 40-38, giving some of the announced 8,181 in the Pit flashbacks to last season when the battle of the boards was seldom won by the home team.

Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones scored a game-high 28 points. He hit six 3-pointers — three banked in off the backboard— to keep the visitors in the game. \House’s 23 points went along with six steals, seven assists and just one turnover.

NEW MEXICO 89, S. UTAH 81

S. UTAH (0-1)

Fausett 6-13 0-0 13, Spurgin 2-5 1-2 6, Allen 2-5 1-4 5, Butler 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 10-19 2-2 28, Barnes 3-7 0-1 8, Anderson 4-4 0-0 9, Healy 0-3 2-2 2, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Lemetti 0-0 0-0 0, Fallah 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-65 8-13 81.

NEW MEXICO (1-0)

Allick 0-1 0-2 0, Udeze 7-11 0-1 14, House 6-15 8-12 23, Johnson 2-6 4-4 9, Mashburn 7-13 8-9 24, Allen-Tovar 3-6 0-0 6, Jenkins 3-5 2-3 9, Dent 0-1 2-5 2, Seck 1-1 0-0 2, Appelhans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 24-36 89.

Halftime—New Mexico 39-33. 3-Point Goals—S. Utah 11-28 (Jones 6-11, Barnes 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Spurgin 1-1, Fausett 1-5, Butler 0-2, Healy 0-2), New Mexico 7-18 (House 3-7, Mashburn 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Allen-Tovar 0-1, Allick 0-1, Appelhans 0-1). Fouled Out—Allen. Rebounds—S. Utah 39 (Fausett 12), New Mexico 34 (Allick 8). Assists—S. Utah 13 (Fausett, Allen 4), New Mexico 15 (House 6). Total Fouls—S. Utah 30, New Mexico 20.

