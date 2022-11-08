 Probation for wife of ex-Española official in election case - Albuquerque Journal

Probation for wife of ex-Española official in election case

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — The wife of a former Española city councilor was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years of probation for her conduct while aiding her husband’s mayoral campaign in 2018.

Laura Seeds, the wife of former Española City Councilor Robert Seeds, was sentenced on Friday for her convictions for committing intimidation in a municipal election, coercion of a voter and disturbing a polling place in a municipal election.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that Laura Seeds also is prohibited from participating in running elections.

Seeds has earlier convictions stemming from her conduct in her husband’s 2016 city councilor race.

In that case, she was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of electronic monitoring for her convictions for making false statements relative to the municipal election code, conspiring to violate the election code and unlawful possession of an absentee ballot in a municipal election.

