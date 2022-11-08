Some 75 years of traditions ends as Jewish Federation of NM shuts down

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After nearly 75 years of serving New Mexico’s Jewish community and raising funds for local, as well as global, Jewish institutions and causes, the Jewish Federation of New Mexico is shutting down operations, and there is little hope the organization will be resurrected.

Robert Efroymson, the federation’s recently elected president, on Friday released a statement to members of the Jewish community in which he said, “My tenure will be a short one. The main task we face is an orderly shutdown of the organization. … We are almost out of money. We have no employees. Critical insurance has been canceled. We cannot fulfill the purposes for which the organization was founded.”

The organization has collapsed under the weight of internal conflict, board member resignations, the drying up of donations, lawsuits and allegations of the mismanagement of money and a lack of financial transparency.

Efroymson’s statement went on to say, “You might ask if we can recover. Surely, we can raise money again, hire new employees, get another insurance carrier? That might be true, but we must be honest. Decisions made by the prior leadership of the organization have placed us in a very poor position.”

The Jewish Federations of North America, the umbrella organization for 146 Jewish federations, said shutting down the New Mexico organization “was the correct choice under the circumstance,” adding that it was committed to partner with the Jewish community and help rebuild the New Mexico organization, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service.

Efroymson declined to say more about how the federation reached this juncture, indicating an “independent accounting review” is currently being conducted.

A lawsuit filed in October 2021 by longtime federation outreach director Sara Koplik against the executive committee of the federation and its former executive director, Rabbi Rob Lennick, alleged “gender discrimination, retaliation, creating and fostering a hostile work environment.” Lennick’s conduct became “predatory and harassing, especially toward female employees and employees who were part of the LGBTQ community,” the lawsuit said.

Lennick is currently head of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties in Florida. He could not be reached Monday for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Lennick’s conduct was reported to the federation’s executive committee, which concealed it from the rest of the board of directors. In addition, Koplik alleged being denied financial reports that she previously had access to regarding the programs under her direction.

Eleven board members and three staff employees subsequently resigned in the following weeks and months, the lawsuit said.

A separate lawsuit against the federation’s executive committee and Lennick, filed in January 2022, by Rabbi Jordi Gendra alleged violation of the New Mexico Human Rights Act and “retaliatory discharge.”

Gendra was working under the supervision of Koplik on the Sephardic Heritage Project, where he conducted historical and genealogical research, and reviewed applications from people as part of a program with the Spanish government for people to gain Spanish citizenship as reparation for the forced expulsion or conversion of Jews during the Inquisition.

Gendra maintained that Lennick impeded his ability to perform his job or develop new program funding sources, refused to give him administrative support, and displayed “hostile, abusive and discriminatory behaviors.”

The dissolution of the federation affects the programs the organization supported. Efroymson asked that members of the community continue charitable donations and activities on behalf of those programs.

He noted that the Jewish Care program is now under the auspices of the Jewish Community Center, and donations can be directed to the JCC; the Hillel chapter at the University of New Mexico is accepting contributions directly.

Efroymson also suggested that people contact the Jewish Community Foundation about setting up a donor advised fund for programs that the federation previously supported.

Among those programs have been youth and cultural programs at the JCC, various Jewish centers and temples in New Mexico, the Keshet Center for the Arts, and the Holocaust and Intolerance Museum of New Mexico.