 GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada - Albuquerque Journal

GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada

By Scott Sonner / Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.

Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been highly competitive for a decade in the western battleground state.

And for the first time in years, as a result of redistricting, six-term Rep. Dina Titus is on the hot seat in the Democrat’s traditional stronghold encompassing the Las Vegas Strip after party strategists sacrificed some turf in exchange for gains elsewhere. Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel, is trying to become the first Republican to win that 1st District seat since 1998.

Up for grabs were the two southern neighboring districts that have traded hands since they were created 10 and 20 years ago.

Second-term Rep. Susie Lee faces Republican April Becker and third-term Rep. Steven Horsford is up against Republican Samuel Peters.

Becker, a Las Vegas attorney who narrowly lost her bid to unseat the state Senate leader two years ago, is trying to knock off Lee, who won by 3 percentage points in 2020 in the 3rd District that geographically borders Arizona.

Peters, a war veteran who lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020, is trying to unseat Horsford, who won reelection by 4.9 percentage points in 2020 in the 4th District, which stretches to Utah.

No GOP presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004. But President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by just 2.4 percentage points in 2020. And Nevada gas prices, which are among the highest in the U.S., have fueled discontent about the economy and inflation.

The only safe seat for either party is northern Nevada’s rural 2nd District, where no Democrat has ever won. Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei is all but assured of defeating Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, the chairwoman of the Nevada Native Caucus who was largely unknown to most voters.

Trump has campaigned in Nevada twice this year, but hasn’t endorsed any of the Republicans running for the House, as he has Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s bid to unseat Gov. Steve Sisolak and ex-Attorney General Adam Laxalt against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, considered the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat.

Peters is the congressional candidate who has aligned himself most closely with Trump in his race against Horsford. He urged Republicans in Congress to contest Biden’s win in 2020, and said he wouldn’t have certified it without obtaining more information.

Like other Democrats, Lee has emphasized abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Becker opposes abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother and has the support of groups that oppose abortion rights. But she’s emphasized on the campaign trail that abortion is legal in Nevada through 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure. She says that means any federal limits on abortion would be unconstitutional.

Outside interest groups on both sides sank millions of dollars into that race.

Amodei, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, has captured at least 58% of the vote since he won his first full term in a special election in September 2011. His sprawling northern Nevada district includes Reno, Sparks and Carson City as well as rural areas across the state from south of Lake Tahoe to north of Elko.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Election Guide

Home » News » Nation » GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop ...
Nation
Energized Republicans are eager to claw ... Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of ...
2
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
Nation
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been ... Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a ...
3
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Nation
Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and ... Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, ...
4
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Nation
Voters in five states are deciding ... Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization ...
5
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
Nation
Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates ... Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates -- all times Eastern -- are ...
6
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid false claims
Nation
Final voting began without any major ... Final voting began without any major hitches Tuesday morning in a midterm election where voting itself has been in the spotlight after two years ...
7
Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in ...
Nation
Assailants fatally shot an American aid ... Assailants fatally shot an American aid worker Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police ...
8
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season ...
Nation
Coast to coast, candidates and big-name ... Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with ...
9
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future ...
Nation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday ... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the ...