Man charged in Halloween homicide

Albuquerque police have arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with the Halloween-evening shooting of another 20-year-old in Downtown Albuquerque. Sebastian Ocana is accused of fatally shooting Mateo Lopez, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release.

The shooting, initially reported as a head-on collision in the area of 14th Street and Marquette NW, happened at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Criminal Complaint and Arrest Warrant.

Ocana told police the shooting stemmed from a conflict between the two men months earlier at Tingley Beach. He said he saw Lopez again at Tingley Beach on Oct. 31 and that both he and Lopez left Tingley Beach at the same time, according to the complaint. The two were traveling east on Central Avenue, Ocana in a red Chevrolet Malibu and Lopez in a white Ford Explorer, when Ocana and Lopez confronted each other, according to the complaint.

Ocana told police he fired two rounds from his handgun into the passenger window of Lopez’s vehicle and that Lopez fired back as Ocana drove away, the release says.

Lopez crashed his vehicle a short distance away. A witness rendered first aid to Lopez and rescue personnel attempted to transport him to a medical facility, but he died at the scene of the shooting, according to the release.

It is unclear why the incident was initially reported as a head-on collision.

Police traced Ocana through interviews and video surveillance. He was arrested late Monday and charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.