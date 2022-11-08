 Hobbs committee passes ordinance to block abortion clinics - Albuquerque Journal

Hobbs committee passes ordinance to block abortion clinics

By Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs city commission has unanimously passed an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico.

The Hobbs News Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance.

Incumbent New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has cast herself as a staunch defender of access to abortion, said Hobbs’ ordinance “is a clear affront to the rights and personal autonomy of every woman in Hobbs and southeastern New Mexico and we will not stand for it.”

Grisham added in a statement that “reproductive health care is legal and protected in every corner of our state. Providers delivering health care have every right to establish a practice, and all women have the right to access medication abortion services, no matter where in New Mexico they call home.”

New Mexico state law ensures access to abortion with few restrictions even after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back guaranteed access in a June decision.

Grisham, a Democrat, signed an executive order in August that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortion and other pregnancy care.

