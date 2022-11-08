UNM Anderson School dean to leave for new job with University of Utah

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The dean of the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management is leaving her post for a job as the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Utah, UNM announced Monday.

Mitzi Montoya, who will soon begin her new position in Utah come January, served as the Anderson School dean since July 2020. The University of Utah on Monday also announced her hiring.

“This was a very difficult decision for me because I believe deeply in the great work we are doing here at Anderson and in the community,” Montoya said in an email Monday announcing her departure.

The university said it’s conducting a national search for a full-time replacement, beginning immediately.

An interim dean is also expected to be announced for the first half of 2023, “with the goal of having a new dean in place by fall of 2023,” UNM said in a news release. Montoya said in her email, which was obtained by the Journal, that Provost James Holloway “is already considering possible candidates for this interim role.”

In her new role with the University of Utah, Montoya will guide the strategic focus and academic vision. That includes “several high-impact initiatives” such as doubling on-campus student housing, recruitment of first-generation students and becoming a Hispanic-serving university, the university said.

Before joining UNM as dean of the Anderson School of Management – the first Hispanic to hold the position and the first female to do so in a permanent capacity – Montoya worked at Washington State University as a provost and executive vice president, and as a professor at WSU’s Carson College of Business.

Montoya also worked as a dean at the Oregon State University College of Business and Arizona State University’s College of Technology & Innovation in recent years.

Montoya’s career in education, however, began at North Carolina State University – first as an assistant professor, then full-time professor and eventually as an assistant dean of research – where she worked for 15 years, according to LinkedIn.

Speaking with the Journal in 2020 on her transition into administration work, Montoya said she saw importance in helping all students succeed.

“I saw who could get in or not into a university and who could be successful or not once they got into (a) university. And I saw a huge need … to design things differently in order to help students that had different needs,” she said.

In July 2020, she replaced then-interim dean Shawn Berman who had been in the position for more than a year. Berman, in 2019, had replaced Craig White, the Anderson School’s dean – on an interim basis, and eventually on a full-time basis – of more than four years.

In announcing her departure, which will come at the end of December, Holloway said “Dean Montoya has been a change agent at UNM, and I am so very grateful that she has given us her energy and talent over the past few very difficult years.”

Holloway added: “The Anderson School of Management has been moved in positive directions under her leadership, and all of UNM has benefited from her positive energy and her challenging of the status quo.”