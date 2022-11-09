 Torrez wins AG’s office, continuing Democratic control - Albuquerque Journal

Torrez wins AG’s office, continuing Democratic control

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Raúl Torrez

Raúl Torrez — a familiar face to voters as the district attorney in Bernalillo County — won the state attorney general’s race Tuesday, defeating Republican Jeremy Gay to keep the office under Democratic control.

The two tangled over crime and other issues this year as they campaigned to succeed Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat who couldn’t seek reelection because of term limits.

Throughout the campaign, Torrez, who’s worked as a state and federal prosecutor, defended his record and pitched himself as a strong fit for the Attorney General’s Office, which includes civil and criminal divisions.

Gay, a Gallup lawyer and former judge advocate in the Marine Corps, campaigned as someone who would bring a fresh eye to New Mexico’s criminal justice system and pursue effective strategies to combat crime.

It’s been 32 years since New Mexico last had a Republican attorney general, as four different Democrats have served as the state’s top prosecutor since Hal Stratton held the job from 1987 through 1990.

Torrez had a 14 point edge over Gay, according to partial, unofficial results.

