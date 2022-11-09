Democrat John Allen wins race for Bernalillo County sheriff

John Allen, a Democrat, has been elected as the next sheriff of Bernalillo County, beating out Republican Paul Pacheco and Libertarian Kaelan Ashby Dreyer.

Journal Pollster Brian Sanderoff called the race for Allen a little after 9 p.m.

With 34 of the 72 vote centers reporting, unofficial results showed Allen had 56% of the vote, Pacheco had 40% and Dreyer had 3.85%.

Both Allen and Pacheco are veteran law enforcement officers who grew up in Albuquerque.Allen, 47, spent 19 years with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and four with New Mexico State Police and is currently a lead instructor at the Central New Mexico Community College law enforcement academy.

Pacheco, 58, was with the Albuquerque Police Department for 27 years before being elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2013. In 2017, he was appointed deputy Cabinet secretary for the Corrections Department and then he became the deputy director of the Security Threat Intelligence Unit.

Dreyer — a 21-year-old activist and farmer — has never served in law enforcement and told the Journal he was running as a protest candidate.

In an incident that made national news last year, Dreyer was arrested amidst a scuffle over a so-called “Dongcopter” — a drone with a phallic object attached to it — during a mayoral campaign event for Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

Dreyer’s friends had interrupted the event with the offending drone and then, when it was grabbed out of the sky by the establishment’s owner, Dreyer had tried to get it back, landing a glancing blow on Gonzales’ arm. He was charged with petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting an officer but the case was dismissed when the prosecution didn’t appear for hearings.

The race for Bernalillo County sheriff had grown contentious in its final stretch, with Pacheco airing ads calling Allen a “dirty cop” and Allen accusing Pacheco of colluding with Sheriff Gonzales.

Allen had been sued for an unlawful search when he was a rookie officer with State Police — an incident he has said he learned from.

In June, Gonzales submitted seven misconduct reports to the Law Enforcement Academy board appearing to allege that Allen had committed overtime abuse as a sergeant several years ago. However, a Department of Public Safety spokesman said that because the allegations were older than 90 days and details were limited, the board could not investigate.

Allen’s campaign alleged that after Gonzales filed the complaint he tipped off Pacheco’s campaign so they could file a records request. Pacheco disputed that.

A Journal Poll of likely voters in the county late last month had shown Allen ahead of his opponents, although a high percentage — 15% — said they were still undecided. Both Allen and Pacheco had drawn more than 10% of supporters from the opposite party.

Both candidates have stressed the importance of putting more deputies on the streets.

Allen, who had clashed with Sheriff Gonzales during his time at BCSO, had campaigned on reform and said he would add more resources to the mobile crisis teams, which respond to people experiencing mental health crises. Pacheco had campaigned on returning to proactive, community policing and trying to stem fentanyl from crossing the border.