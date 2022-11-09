APD deems several 2021 homicides as justified

The Albuquerque Police Department has classified four homicides from last year as justified shootings.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said detectives have determined the shooting deaths of Shyla Woods, 21, Jorge Chacon, 38, Erick Vargas, 28, and Anastacio Amador, 43, were done in self-defense.

That puts the count of 2021 homicides in Albuquerque to 115, three of those cases having been investigated by New Mexico State Police.

He also said the 2022 case of a 1-year-old boy “who died in the care of his parents” is no longer being considered a homicide due to it being negligent manslaughter.

So far this year, there have been 109 homicides investigated by APD.