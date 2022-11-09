 Sports Speak Up! Some fans call for drastic action on UNM football - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Some fans call for drastic action on UNM football

By ABQJournal News Staff

I HEREBY move that the Regents of the UNM proceed to suspend any further farces that are now known as Lobo Mountain West Conference football games played in the State of New Mexico, and/or out of the State. I am loyal alumnus and season ticket holder for the past 47 years on the 50-yard line, holder of 3 UNM degrees, but these sophomoric self-induced, irresponsible, 15-yard penalties have made it impossible for the team to ever win. I paid more than $1,000 in 2022 to watch Rocky Long coach the defense, but he fled to the press box.

— RPB

THROW IN THE TOWEL: Thirteen losing campaigns in 15 seasons of Lobo football. Enough already for long suffering fans. It is long past time to bag the program and bring back soccer and run more stories on the consistently winning sports programs at UNM.

— Dave C

DID DANNY GONZALES forget Utah State had to play in the same bad weather? Sure did not stop the Aggies. Too many excuses. Maybe time for Lobo’s to drop down to division II-A football.

— Stavros

To be clear, the next two lower NCAA divisions after the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) are the Football Championship Subdivision and then NCAA Division II. — Randy, Journal

