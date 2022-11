Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide on the West Mesa, the office announced earlier today.

BCSO said, on Twitter, a person was found dead at 11354 Central SW near a dirt parking lot.

This is one of two homicides from Monday that BCSO is currently investigating.

The agency is also investigating a homicide in the East Mountains on Juan Tomas and Atkins.

The agency gave no either details on either case.