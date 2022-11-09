 Stansbury wins in 1st Congressional District - Albuquerque Journal

Stansbury wins in 1st Congressional District

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Melanie Stansbury celebrates Tuesday night at a Democratic watch party at the Clyde Hotel in Downtown Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Michelle Garcia Holmes, right, and Melanie Stansbury

Rep. Melanie Stansbury cruised to victory in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, according to early, unofficial returns from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Stansbury was up 60% to 40%  over GOP candidate Michelle Garcia Holmes, who is making a second bid for the seat.  Journal Pollster Brian Sanderoff called the race for Stansbury late Tuesday.

Stansbury was elected to the seat during a special election in 2021 after former Rep. Deb Haaland resigned when she was appointed to the president’s Cabinet.

A trained water resources professional, Stansbury has worked for the Congressional Budget Office and as a committee staffer in the Senate. She has introduced three water-related bills in Congress.

Garcia Holmes, a retired Albuquerque police officer and former chief of staff for the Attorney General’s Office, made her second-straight bid for the seat.

New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District includes parts of Albuquerque and also extends southeast to parts of the state’s oil patch. That redistricting proved to make the district more competitive.

In the 2021 special election, Stansbury cruised to a 60% to 36% win over state Sen. Mark Moores.

She was one of several Democrats waiting to hear results at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque.

Stansbury campaigned on her support of abortion rights, threats against democracy and the Democratic bills that were passed under the prior Congress, which included a large-scale infrastructure bill and efforts by Congressional Democrats to secure billions of relief for New Mexico’s wildfire season.

Garcia Holmes highlighted her law enforcement experience, which she said is why she was the right candidate at a time when crime is on the rise in Albuquerque and other cities across America.

