Vasquez apparent winner in CD2 race

New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez appears to have eked out a win in the hard-fought contest for the 2nd Congressional District, besting incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell by just over 1,000 votes.

With all 650 precincts in the district fully reporting, Vasquez had 1,015 more votes than Herrell, according to unofficial returns posted on the Secretary of State’s website as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. While Vasquez and Herrell were separated by less than one percentage point in their vote totals, the margin is outside the one-quarter of 1 percentage point that would trigger an automatic recount.

If Vasquez’s lead holds, New Mexico will have a slate of entirely Democratic members of Congress.

The 2nd Congressional District race received national attention as Democrats and Republicans battled for control of Congress.

Vasquez’s tight advantage offered hope for the Democratic Party, which had been bracing for major losses across the country.

Herrell was running for a second term. Her campaign focused on inflation, border security and crime.

Vasquez, a first-generation American and former Las Cruces city councilor, focused on Herrell’s close alignment with more extreme members of her party. Herrell was one of the Republicans who just days into her term voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election — even after a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee.

Both sides have run attack ads against each other in the final days of the campaign.

Boundaries were changed in what was a reliably conservative seat. The district now includes parts of Albuquerque’s West Side and the South Valley.