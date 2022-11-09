 Vasquez apparent winner in CD2 race - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Vasquez apparent winner in CD2 race

By Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar / Journal Staff Writers

Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, right, chats with Eleanor Chavez and Jesus Toquito during some last minute canvassing on Albuquerque’s West Side on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez appears to have eked out a win in the hard-fought contest for the 2nd Congressional District, besting incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell by just over 1,000 votes.

With all 650 precincts in the district fully reporting, Vasquez had 1,015 more votes than Herrell, according to unofficial returns posted on the Secretary of State’s website as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. While Vasquez and Herrell were separated by less than one percentage point in their vote totals, the margin is outside the one-quarter of 1 percentage point that would trigger an automatic recount.

If Vasquez’s lead holds, New Mexico will have a slate of entirely Democratic members of Congress.

The 2nd Congressional District race received national attention as Democrats and Republicans battled for control of Congress.

Vasquez’s tight advantage offered hope for the Democratic Party, which had been bracing for major losses across the country.

Herrell was running for a second term. Her campaign focused on inflation, border security and crime.

Vasquez, a first-generation American and former Las Cruces city councilor, focused on Herrell’s close alignment with more extreme members of her party. Herrell was one of the Republicans who just days into her term voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election — even after a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee.

Both sides have run attack ads against each other in the final days of the campaign.

Boundaries were changed in what was a reliably conservative seat. The district now includes parts of Albuquerque’s West Side and the South Valley.

 

Home » 2022 election » Vasquez apparent winner in CD2 race
1
Vasquez apparent winner in CD2 race
2022 election
New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez appears ... New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez appears to have eked out a win in the hard-fought contest for the 2nd Congressional District, besting incumbent Republican ...
2
Democrats in lead in NM judicial races
2022 election
Four Democratic incumbents running for reelection ... Four Democratic incumbents running for reelection in New Mexico's top statewide judicial races held sizeable leads over their Republican challengers Tuesday night, according to ...
3
Statewide voter turnout at 654 sites hits 46% by ...
2022 election
Count includes early, absentee and in-person ... Count includes early, absentee and in-person voters
4
Lujan Grisham rebuffs upset bid by Ronchetti
2022 election
Democratic governor pledges four more years ... Democratic governor pledges four more years of progress
5
Democrat John Allen wins race for Bernalillo County sheriff
2022 election
The 47-year-old will be the first ... The 47-year-old will be the first Black sheriff elected in the county
6
Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races
2022 election
General obligation bonds pass easily General obligation bonds pass easily
7
Democratic incumbents win in CD1 and CD3 as CD2 ...
2022 election
Incumbent Herrell, Vasquez running neck and ... Incumbent Herrell, Vasquez running neck and neck in CD2 race
8
Stansbury wins in 1st Congressional District
2022 election
Rep. Melanie Stansbury cruised to victory ... Rep. Melanie Stansbury cruised to victory in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, according to early, unofficial returns from the Secretary of State's Office. Stansbury ...
9
2 GOP incumbents trail in legislative races
2022 election
Two longtime Republican legislators from Sandoval ... Two longtime Republican legislators from Sandoval County trailed their opponents late Tuesday while Democrats continued to show strength in Albuquerque, where they've made huge ...
My News
Most Read