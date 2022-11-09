 Leger Fernández reelected to 3rd Congressional District - Albuquerque Journal

Leger Fernández reelected to 3rd Congressional District

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

3rd Congressional District candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., has fended off a challenge to hold on to her seat representing New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.

Leger Fernández was leading 54% to 46% based on early, unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Journal Pollster Brian Sanderoff has called the race for Leger Fernández.

A lawyer from Las Vegas, Leger Fernández, cruised to a second straight-victory against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson.

The district is rooted in northern New Mexico, but after redistricting this year the district now stretches into southeast New Mexico to include parts of Hobbs and Roswell. It’s only been held by a Republican once.

In 2020, Leger Fernández won 58.7% of the vote.

She campaigned on some of the major bills that were passed by Democrats during her first term, including an infrastructure bill. Leger Fernández also worked with other state Democrats to pass a bill that provided at least $2.5 billion to help northern New Mexico recover from the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak wildfires.

