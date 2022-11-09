Editorial: NM needs to make sure next $108M delivers broadband

Unfortunately in New Mexico, too often access to the internet — like access to clean water and electricity — is still a luxury rather than a staple.

If the pandemic taught us nothing else, those shortcomings are an unforgivable status quo. Yet they are the norm for too many, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the New Mexico Legislature and Congress. In 2020 a Legislative Finance Committee report found not one of the state’s nine broadband goals of 2014 had been completely achieved despite the influx of public dollars. LFC analysts said the state and federal governments had funded about $325 million in broadband projects in New Mexico over a recent four-year period but it was hard to track the money and ensure accountability.

With another $108 million now coming from the federal government via the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed a year ago, it is essential our state leaders ensure taxpayers finally get an accountable return on investment and more New Mexicans get internet connections. That should be doable, considering lawmakers decided in 2021 to create oversight via the new Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, the Connect New Mexico Council and the connect New Mexico fund. That said, you still need a strategy and people to make it happen.

In September, an LFC progress report said “in total, the state has seen an investment of nearly $300 million in state and federal funds for broadband expansion … though very little has been spent. Further, four out of five newly added positions for OBAE remain vacant.”

It also said “lack of a comprehensive statewide broadband plan could result in noncompliance with state legislation, and a misalignment with federal planning requirements may further delay implementation.”

So it is disappointing but of no surprise New Mexico continues to lag in getting its residents online, with the LFC citing data that ranks us 39th in the nation for broadband access in 2022. Though it is a bright spot we’re up from 49th in 2020, just 89% of New Mexicans are served with high-speed broadband, compared with 96% of the nation. A look at the Geographic Fiber Coverage map within the LFC report shows virtually the entire western half of the state devoid of coverage, and a section points out issues getting connected or getting adequate speeds in population centers like Doña Ana County. As broadband experts say, physical availability of broadband alone does not ensure equitable access. It must be affordable and fast enough to have a meaningful impact on economic development.

New Mexico has funding to make progress on connectivity and a new governance structure to address lack of oversight and accountability. As 2022 comes to a close it is past time to ensure those hundreds of millions of public dollars get New Mexicans up to speed.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.