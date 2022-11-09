Lowertown finds beauty in a scattered place

Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg are looking forward to performing for the first time in Albuquerque.

The duo are the masterminds behind the electroni/lo-fi outfit Lowertown, which will make a stop with beabadoobee at Sunshine Theater at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

The band formed in Atlanta less than five years ago and have released a handful of albums over the course of that time.

Lowertown is also touring in support of the new album, “I Love to Lie,” which was released on Oct. 21.

Though the journey to completing the album was long.

“We had two bonus tracks and we really loved it,” Weinberg says. “We worked on a couple of different ideas and the whole process. Near the end of our recording time in the studio, we got sick. We weren’t able to be with our producer and engineer, so we figured out some plans with what we needed to do to finish the record. We also ended up putting a track on the album that we recorded in my basement. It was a very scattered project.”

Osby continues, “The process was very cohesive, despite our emotions being all over the place.”

Weinberg says when the duo got together as Lowertown, the earlier records were done in a certain way — the pair would workshop the song.

“Now our skills have grown and Liv will write instrumental parts,” he says. “Sometimes I’ll give her a melody and an idea that I’m thinking. It’s just like one of will take the lead. If it has potential by then, we will start building.”

When it comes to lyrics Osby wants it to be as personal as possible.

“(The lyrics) are pretty intense sometimes and I’m very vulnerable,Z” she says. “At times, they can be embarrassing. I like to say things that make me uncomfortable about myself. I watched the documentary on Kurt Cobain and saw how open and vulnerable he was. I found that relatable. I’ve chosen to follow that train of thought.”

Since the tour has Lowertown in the opening slot, Weinberg says the majority of the set list will consist of the new album and some of the fan favorites.

“We wan to play stuff that feels relevant to us now,” he says. “These are the best songs we’ve written to perform live.”

beabadoobee With Lowertown WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central Ave. SW HOW MUCH: $25, plus fees at holdmyticket.com.