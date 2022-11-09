 Editorial: Chop shop bust a vital step forward - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Chop shop bust a vital step forward

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It took years of legislative efforts, but finally someone is being held criminally responsible for allegedly operating a chop shop in the Metro.

In March, lawmakers passed legislation making it a third-degree felony to run an operation that strips and dismantles stolen vehicles as part of a bipartisan crime package. Last week, Albuquerque Police Department auto theft detectives arrested a 48-year-old man they say was operating a chop shop near the Albuquerque International Sunport. They became suspicious after seeing a woman walk the lot wheeling a dolly with sawed-off catalytic converters.

APD Chief Harold Medina says 12 stolen vehicles and three engines from stolen vehicles were in the fenced-in lot near University and Sunport. Seven of the vehicles had been stolen in the past six weeks.

Lebardo Rascon-Olivas was booked into the county jail on seven counts of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles — a fourth-degree felony on first offense punishable by up to 18 months in prison — and receiving or possessing stolen property and tampering with evidence — both of which can be petty misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail. He is also charged with running a chop shop, an automatic third-degree felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Medina says 10% to 15% of the thousands of vehicles stolen here each year have not been recovered. Police assume they’ve been sold off in parts.

Rep. Marian Matthews, who sponsored the omnibus crime bill along with fellow Albuquerque Democrat Meredith Dixon, hopes the chop bust will deter crime and reduce the amount of auto thefts. So do the tens of thousands of honest folks who have had their vehicles stolen in Albuquerque in recent years.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Chop shop bust a vital step forward

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Don’t forget to vote, let your voice be ...
Editorials
It's been an election year to ... It's been an election year to remember for some and one to forget for many other New Mexicans ...
2
Editorial: Free tuition boosts college rolls; finish line is ...
Editorials
Higher Education Department officials credit broader ... Higher Education Department officials credit broader eligibility requirements that include those who never went to college, or started, but never finished a certificate or ...
3
Editorial: More inventory the real key to tackling soaring ...
Editorials
There's a housing crisis in Albuquerque, ... There's a housing crisis in Albuquerque, and it doesn't just involve those living on the ...
4
Editorial: Rio Rancho's secrecy costs taxpayers $43K
Editorials
Rio Rancho could have done many ... Rio Rancho could have done many positive things with $43,729. Instead, it will pay for its refusal t ...
5
Editorial: Safer streets good for city and county
Editorials
What's good for the goose is ... What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Fresh on the heels of the ...
6
Editorial: Why don't all ABQ city jobs have full ...
Editorials
No job descriptions or minimum requirements, ... No job descriptions or minimum requirements, no performance goals or evaluations, no pay ranges, lar ...
7
Editorial: Give our homeless students cash? Pilot shows potential
Editorials
It probably comes as no surprise ... It probably comes as no surprise that reducing the stress of living in poverty, providing tutoring a ...
8
Editorial: Parents should be wary of pot candy in ...
Editorials
It used to be parents had ... It used to be parents had to check for needles and razor blades in trick-or-treat bags. Now, a rash ...
9
Editorial: Our loved ones and our medical professionals need ...
Editorials
For going on three years our ... For going on three years our medical professionals and hospitals have been stretched to the max. &nb ...