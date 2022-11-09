One game suggests Lobos could live, die by whistle

There’s a certain level of Captain Obvious to the following statement:

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team will benefit greatly if other teams foul the Lobos a lot this season and could really be in trouble if they get called for a lot of fouls.

While that’s generally true for every team, some aren’t constructed like this UNM team.

And Monday’s foul-fest of a season opener in the Pit highlighted both ends of the spectrum for the Lobos, who beat Southern Utah 89-81 in a game that had 50 – yes, fifty! – fouls called.

On the one hand, the Lobos are built better than most to benefit from a quick whistle on offense, with two guards in Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, who both draw fouls at a rate well above the norm in college basketball – 4.7 fouls drawn per 40 minutes by Mashburn, 5.5 for House. Both also hit free throws at well above the national average of 71.7% last season – Masburn at 78.6%, House at 88.7%.

Monday, that duo combined to hit 16 free throws, which was three more than the Thunderbirds even took.

On the other hand, the 20 fouls committed by the Lobos were mostly by their front-court players, many early in the game, forcing coach Richard Pitino to play small ball for stretches to begin a season in which the roster was supposed to be retooled with big men.

Where some teams might be built to withstand such issues, the Lobos are relying on big men like Morris Udeze (four fouls), Josiah Allick (four fouls), Sebastian Forsling (did not play due to an ankle injury) and Birima Seck (three fouls) to stay on the floor – or it’s just like last season.

Monday’s stat line for Udeze, the 6-foot-8 Wichita State transfer who is now the Lobos’ starting center, illustrated the team’s vulnerability to foul trouble. He had 14 points, all in the paint, on 7-of-11 shooting and will need to stay on the court for UNM to take a step above last season’s guards-only offense.

“Morris is talented,” said Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins, who scored 9 points off the bench. “He’s just – he’s real physical and aggressive and that can hurt him at times when he gets in foul trouble early. We need him on the court. You can see it. When he’s out there, he’s a force.”

TOPPIN TIME: Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin, a 6-foot-8 senior with a 7-foot-1 wing span who plays for Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff, Texas, is expected to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday to play for the Lobos next year.

Wednesday is the first day of the one-week early signing period – the first chance players who have publicly announced their commitments (or those who haven’t) can sign binding scholarship papers.

Toppin, who announced his commitment to UNM on Sept. 19, will be the first member of the team’s 2023 recruiting class.

“I really like the coaching staff and loved the Pit,” Topping told the Journal in an interview in September, shortly after he made an official recruiting visit to Albuquerque. “I felt like I fit right in.”

Recruiting service 247Sports.com lists Toppin as a 3-star prospect. He held scholarship offers from Arizona State, Akron, UT-Arlington, George Washington, Akron and Tulsa, among others.

While there are several “seniors” listed on the Lobos roster, and some might be strong possibilities to move on after this season, many, due to COVID, can utilize another season of playing eligibility beyond this one if they so choose. The only Lobo whose eligibility will be exhausted this season is Udeze.

20-20 LOOKS GOOD: The sample size is one. But it doesn’t make it any less true.

The Mountain West Conference website updated its scoring stats on Monday night and, after just one night of games with nine of 11 teams having played, the list of all the players in the league “averaging” more than 20 points per game this season looked like this:

1. Jamal Mashburn Jr. – 24.0 ppg

2. Jaelen House – 23.0 ppg

It is worth noting that No. 3 on the MWC’s scoring leaders list, at least for now, is Utah State’s Sean Bairstow, the younger brother of former Lobo great Cameron Bairstow.

Sean Bairstow scored 19 points in the Aggies’ win over Utah Valley.

Meanwhile, Monday marked the fifth time House and Mashburn each scored 20 or more points in a game:

⋄ Monday vs. Southern Utah: Mashburn 24, House 23 (UNM won)

⋄ March 5 vs. UNLV: House 27, Mashburn 21 (UNM won)

⋄ Feb. 5 at Air Force: House 42, Mashburn 20 (UNM won)

⋄ Dec. 6, 2021 vs. NMSU: Mashburn 26, House 21 (UNM lost)

⋄ Nov. 13, 2021 at Colorado: House 22, Mashburn 20 (UNM lost)

Friday

MEN: South Alabama at New Mexico, 7 p.m., themw.com (stream), 770 AM/96.3 FM