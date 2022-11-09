Lobo offense hopes to find balance against stout Air Force ‘D’

With no room for doubt, or for sugarcoating, the New Mexico Lobos have been a terrible passing team in 2022. The Lobos rank 125th of 131 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing offense, 126th in pass efficiency.

And on Saturday, guess what? They’re playing the Air Force Falcons, who happen to rank second nationally in pass defense.

Well, OK. So you just run the ball against the Falcons, right? Not so fast; Air Force (6-3, 2-3 Mountain West) ranks 30th in rush defense and ninth in total defense. And the Lobos haven’t run the ball a whole lot better than they’ve thrown it; that’s why UNM ranks 131st, dead last, in total offense.

Chances are, if the Lobos (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West Conference), 21½-point underdogs, are to have any chance at an upset on Saturday, they’ll have to throw the ball with at least some success.

They believe they can.

“I’ve got confidence that we can throw it,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said at Tuesday’s weekly fall news conference. “We have to, one, call (the pass plays) and execute them. … And we’ve got to do that early in order to get them to not have eight or nine (defenders) around the box.

“If they’re gonna outnumber us in the box, it’s gonna be a really hard, long day to run the football.”

In two of Air Force’s three losses, opposing offenses accomplished that feat with offensive balance.

Wyoming: 180 yards rushing, 162 passing. Utah State: 199 and 215. (Boise State beat the Falcons, the nation’s No. 1 rushing team with an average of 324 yards per game, by holding them to 175).

Before last Saturday’s 27-10 loss at Utah State, a game played in a fierce wind, Lobo quarterback Justin Holaday talked about the progress he and his receivers had made in the passing game during the two weeks between the Fresno State game and the Utah State game. Fresno State was Holaday’s first start of the season.

But in Logan, Utah, the wind played havoc. Holaday was 7-of-18 for just 42 yards.

Light breezes and relatively mild temperatures are the forecast for Saturday in Colorado Springs. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong, who leads UNM with modest totals of 26 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown, believes the progress Holaday talked about is real.

“I’ve got all the confidence in Justin,” Wysong said. “… He wasn’t able to really show how much he’d improved (at Utah State), all the time after practice that we’d been working on the side.

“Nobody sees how many countless hours of film he watches, everything like that. So I’m excited for him to finally show how he could be a huge impact to our team.”

The one positive development at Utah State was the ground game, in particular sophomore running back Nate Jones. His 146 rushing yards against the Aggies were a career best, and Holaday had 83 yards on the ground before sack yardage, etc., was subtracted.

Holaday, when asked what he saw as the key to the ground game against the Falcons, said, “Give the ball to Nate. Nate can run the ball pretty dang good, so that’s the biggest thing. Give the ball to Nate and let him eat.

“For me, it’s just whatever they call and whatever I’ve got to do to get downfield. Then in the pass game, if something breaks down and I’ve got to do something, I’ll go do something.

“But I’m trying to get the ball out to my receivers and let them do all the work, and let Nate do all the work (on the ground).”

On the ground and through the air, Gonzales said, the UNM offense will have to keep the Air Force defense off balance.

Saturday

New Mexico at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network, 770 AM