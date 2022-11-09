Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races

Bernalillo County’s governing board is still mostly blue.

Democrats won both races on this year’s ballot, according to unofficial results, thus maintaining the party’s 4-1 advantage on the county commission.

In District 5, Eric Olivas bested Republican Judy Young, garnering nearly 54% of the vote.

And Democrat Barbara Baca defeated Michaela Chavez in the contest to represent District 1. She earned over 62% of the vote.

Olivas, a 31-year-old small business owner, will represent the county’s easternmost areas, including Edgewood and Tijeras, as well as Uptown and other parts of Albuquerque. He will succeed fellow Democrat Charlene Pyskoty, a first-term representative he defeated in the June primary.

“I think what we’ve really been lacking (in the county) is that higher-level, 10,000-foot view,” Olivas said Tuesday night. “I’m really going to be focused on how we set our priorities and making sure our priorities are grounded in the needs of our community.”

Olivas — who describes his vision as “moderate but innovative” — said he will spend the two months before inauguration day meeting with people both inside county government and outside of it, noting that he plans to enhance county cooperation with city, state and federal leaders.

Baca, 62, is retired from the city of Albuquerque, where she was the parks and recreation director. She is stepping into a seat that encompasses the North Valley and runs to the county’s western border.

The area’s current representative, Debbie O’Malley, is leaving office at year’s end due to term limits.

Baca said she thought her campaign focus on the “big issues” of crime and homelessness and the need to tackle them by pooling resources with the city of Albuquerque resonated with voters.

Though this is not her first election victory — she is on the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board — she said this time feels different because it’s a bigger race.

“I feel very satisfied. I’ve been thinking about my mom and dad and their public service, and I feel very proud to carry on their legacy of public service,” said Baca, whose father was a former city councilor and county commissioner and whose mother was a teacher and environmentalist.

Olivas and Baca will join sitting commissioners Adriann Barboa and Steven Michael Quezada, both Democrats, and Republican Walt Benson.

Bonds

Bernalillo County’s slate of general obligation bonds passed easily, according to unofficial results.

The bonds total $40.5 million across several categories and will go toward a range of infrastructure improvements, including upgrading the fire station near Osuna and Edith NE ($5 million) and building the planned pool at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center ($4 million). The bonds would not raise taxes.

Charter amendment

Voters were supportive of minor changes to the Bernalillo County charter, unofficial results showed.

The amendments mean the county manager — appointed by the county commission — would have slightly more authority over hiring, removing a requirement that the commission approve a new fire chief. They also allow the manager to retain legal counsel in the performance of his or her duties.