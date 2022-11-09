 Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races - Albuquerque Journal

Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County’s governing board is still mostly blue.

Democrats won both races on this year’s ballot, according to unofficial results, thus maintaining the party’s 4-1 advantage on the county commission.

In District 5, Eric Olivas bested Republican Judy Young, garnering nearly 54% of the vote.

And Democrat Barbara Baca defeated Michaela Chavez in the contest to represent District 1. She earned over 62% of the vote.

Eric Olivas

Olivas, a 31-year-old small business owner, will represent the county’s easternmost areas, including Edgewood and Tijeras, as well as Uptown and other parts of Albuquerque. He will succeed fellow Democrat Charlene Pyskoty, a first-term representative he defeated in the June primary.

“I think what we’ve really been lacking (in the county) is that higher-level, 10,000-foot view,” Olivas said Tuesday night. “I’m really going to be focused on how we set our priorities and making sure our priorities are grounded in the needs of our community.”

Olivas — who describes his vision as “moderate but innovative” — said he will spend the two months before inauguration day meeting with people both inside county government and outside of it, noting that he plans to enhance county cooperation with city, state and federal leaders.

Baca, 62, is retired from the city of Albuquerque, where she was the parks and recreation director. She is stepping into a seat that encompasses the North Valley and runs to the county’s western border.

The area’s current representative, Debbie O’Malley, is leaving office at year’s end due to term limits.

Baca said she thought her campaign focus on the “big issues” of crime and homelessness and the need to tackle them by pooling resources with the city of Albuquerque resonated with voters.

Though this is not her first election victory — she is on the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board — she said this time feels different because it’s a bigger race.

“I feel very satisfied. I’ve been thinking about my mom and dad and their public service, and I feel very proud to carry on their legacy of public service,” said Baca, whose father was a former city councilor and county commissioner and whose mother was a teacher and environmentalist.

Olivas and Baca will join sitting commissioners Adriann Barboa and Steven Michael Quezada, both Democrats, and Republican Walt Benson.

Bonds

Bernalillo County’s slate of general obligation bonds passed easily, according to unofficial results.

The bonds total $40.5 million across several categories and will go toward a range of infrastructure improvements, including upgrading the fire station near Osuna and Edith NE ($5 million) and building the planned pool at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center ($4 million). The bonds would not raise taxes.

Charter amendment

Voters were supportive of minor changes to the Bernalillo County charter, unofficial results showed.

The amendments mean the county manager — appointed by the county commission — would have slightly more authority over hiring, removing a requirement that the commission approve a new fire chief. They also allow the manager to retain legal counsel in the performance of his or her duties.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Democrats win Bernalillo County commission races
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's governing board is still ... Bernalillo County's governing board is still mostly blue. Democrats won both races on this year's ballot, according to unofficial results, thus maintaining the party's ...
2
Democrat John Allen wins race for Bernalillo County sheriff
2022 election
John Allen, a Democrat, has been ... John Allen, a Democrat, has been elected sheriff of Bernalillo County, beating out Republican Paul Pacheco and Libertarian Kaelan Ashby Dreyer. The 47-year-old said ...
3
Michelle Lujan Grisham wins second term as governor
2022 election
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham turned away ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham turned away a spirited challenge from Republican Mark Ronchetti to win reelection to a second term as governor, weathering attacks ...
4
Torrez wins AG’s office, continuing Democratic control
2022 election
Raúl Torrez — a familiar face ... Raúl Torrez — a familiar face to voters as the district attorney in Bernalillo County — won the state attorney general's race Tuesday, defeating ...
5
Leger Fernández reelected to 3rd Congressional District
2022 election
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., has ... Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., has fended off a challenge to hold on to her seat representing New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. Leger Fernández ...
6
Stansbury wins in 1st Congressional District
2022 election
Rep. Melanie Stansbury cruised to victory ... Rep. Melanie Stansbury cruised to victory in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, according to early, unofficial returns from the Secretary of State's Office. Stansbury ...
7
Voters approve amendment to spend more money on early ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico voters have approved Constitutional ... New Mexico voters have approved Constitutional Amendment 1 — a measure that will boost early childhood education funding by almost $150 million a year, ...
8
Lowertown finds beauty in a scattered place
ABQnews Seeker
Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg are ... Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg are looking forward to performing for the first time in Albuquerque. The duo are the masterminds behind the electroni/lo-fi ...
9
46% of voters statewide cast a ballot by 6 ...
2022 election
People stood in lines sipping coffee ... People stood in lines sipping coffee and tapping away on their cell phones as they patiently waited to vote at polling places in Albuquerque ...