Democrats sweep 5 races for NM executive offices

Democrats on Tuesday swept the races for attorney general, secretary of state and three other statewide offices as voters reelected two incumbents and appeared to propel three other candidates to a first term, according to partial, unofficial election returns.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver secured support from 54% of voters as she defeated two opponents. As of 11 p.m., she had an 11-point lead over her closest competitor.

Toulouse Oliver thanked supporters for pushing her to a “resounding victory.”

“New Mexicans had a choice for this race — that choice was between returning battle-tested leadership with over 16 years experience and a proven record delivering for New Mexico,” she said, “or embracing lies, conspiracy theories, and inexperience that would have wreaked havoc on our democracy.”

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard defeated her opponent, Jefferson Byrd, a Republican and member of the state Public Regulation Commission, by a wide margin.

She said she had a strong record in office to run on.

“We set ourselves a metric to triple renewable energy,” Garcia Richard said, and succeeded three months ago by signing leases for the Sun Zia Wind project, which will produce 3 gigawatts of energy.

Democrats also appeared poised to win three open races for other executive offices.

Attorney general

Democrat Raúl Torrez — a familiar face to voters as the district attorney in Bernalillo County — defeated Republican Jeremy Gay to win the attorney general’s office.

Torrez had 55% of the vote to Gay’s 45% in initial election returns.

“This election is just the beginning as we embark on the work to make our state a safer and more prosperous community for the future,” Torrez said.

The two candidates tangled over crime and other issues this year as they campaigned to succeed Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat who couldn’t seek reelection because of term limits.

Throughout the campaign, Torrez, who’s worked as a state and federal prosecutor, defended his record and pitched himself as a strong fit for the Attorney General’s Office, which includes civil and criminal divisions.

Gay, a Gallup lawyer and former judge advocate in the Marine Corps, campaigned as someone who would bring a fresh eye to New Mexico’s criminal justice system and pursue effective strategies to combat crime.

It’s been 32 years since New Mexico last had a Republican attorney general, as four Democrats have served as the state’s top prosecutor since Hal Stratton held the job from 1987 through 1990.

Torrez has clashed with some members of his own party at the Roundhouse while seeking changes to New Mexico’s pretrial detention system. He has supported legislation intended to make it easier to hold defendants accused of certain crimes behind bars while they await trial.

But he also faced criticism on the campaign trail from Gay and other opponents who said he hasn’t effectively addressed crime in Albuquerque, where homicides hit a record high 117 last year.

Gay would have been the first African American elected as New Mexico attorney general.

Treasurer

In the race to serve as treasurer, Democrat Laura Montoya had a 6 percentage point lead over Republican Harry Montoya as she sought to win her first statewide office, according to partial election results.

The winner will succeed Democrat Tim Eichenberg, who couldn’t run this year because of term limits.

Laura Montoya, a former Sandoval County treasurer from Rio Rancho, withstood a brutal primary campaign this year to win the Democratic nomination and face Harry Montoya, a former Santa Fe County commissioner and Pojoaque school board member.

The candidates aren’t related.

Auditor

Democrat Joseph Maestas — a member of the Public Regulation Commission who has served as Española mayor and as a city councilor in Santa Fe and Española — led the race for state auditor by 24 percentage points, according to partial, unofficial returns.

“The voters have spoken, and I love what they had to say,” Maestas said.

He is set to succeed state Auditor Brian Colón, who is stepping down after an unsuccessful campaign for attorney general.

Maestas had 62% of the vote to 38% for Libertarian Travis Sanchez.