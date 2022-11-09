2 GOP incumbents trail in legislative races

Two longtime Republican legislators from Sandoval County trailed their opponents late Tuesday while Democrats continued to show strength in Albuquerque, where they’ve made huge gains since 2018, according to partial, unofficial returns.

Republicans, meanwhile, took leads for open seats in Rio Rancho and southeastern New Mexico.

The results — if they hold up as more votes are counted — wouldn’t dramatically change the composition of the House. Democrats now hold a 45-24 edge in the chamber, which also has one independent member.

But many races remained too close to call.

In Sandoval County, Republican Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales trailed her Democratic opponent, Kathleen Cates, a Realtor from Rio Rancho, by 10 points in the early, partial election returns.

The seat was substantially reshaped in redistricting.

Powdrell-Culbert’s colleague, Republican Jason Harper of Rio Rancho, was locked in a tight race nearby, trailing Democrat Michelle Sandoval, who works for Los Alamos National Laboratory, by 4 percentage points, according to partial returns.

But Republicans had a chance to make gains in two open seats — with Alan Martinez maintaining a 2 point lead over Democrat Ramon Montano for a district covering part of Rio Rancho and Bernalillo and Jimmy Mason holding a massive lead in a southeastern New Mexico district.

ABQ battleground

In Albuquerque, however, Democrats had a chance to keep some or all of the gains they’ve made since 2018.

They had leads in several competitive races throughout the Northeast Heights and West Side, including:

■ Democrat Marian Matthews had an 8 point edge over Republican Robert Godshall in Northeast Albuquerque.

■ Democrat Pamelya Herndon led Republican Nicole Chavez by four points in the Sandia foothills.

■ Democrat Natalie Figueroa was up 10 points over Republican Kurstin Johnson in Northeast Albuquerque

■ Democrat Joy Garratt had a 6 point edge over Republican Gregory Cunningham on the West Side.

■ Democrat Meredith Dixon had a 12 point advantage over Republican Robert Salazar in southeastern Albuquerque.

But one race — for an open seat on the West Side — was incredibly close.

Republican Robert Moss, an attorney and business owner, and Democrat Charlotte Little, who works for a group that advocates for Native American voters, each had 50% of the vote, with the lead flipping back and forth as votes were counted. The seat had been held by a Democrat, giving Republicans a chance to gain ground in Albuquerque.

Moss had a 15-vote edge late Tuesday.

Election Day came after a brutal campaign for control of the House. Republicans hammered Democrats, accusing them of being soft on crime as Albuquerque broke its homicide record last year.

Democrats, in turn, called Republicans a threat to abortion rights and democracy.

Close race in rural NM

Democratic Rep. Candie Sweetser was also locked in a razor-thin contest in southwestern New Mexico, where she and Jenifer Jones each had 50% of the vote.

The rural seat was among Republicans’ best pickup opportunities in the state House.

Democrats had a 45-24-1 majority in the House in this year’s legislative sessions. They’ve held somewhere between 38 to 46 seats since 2017.

Republicans had a 37-33 majority from 2015 to 2016.

All 70 seats are on the ballot this year, but 42 districts had just one candidate in the general election.

In the Senate, Democrats held a 26-15 edge in the last session, plus one independent.